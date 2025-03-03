Martin, Day and Ekberg Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Greyhounds' Brady Martin Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, four goals, six assists and 10 points in three games played.

Martin opened the week with a career-high five-point night on Tuesday, recording a pair of goals and three assists to earn first star honours in a 6-3 win over the North Bay Battalion. He found the scoresheet again on Wednesday, registering a pair of goals and an assists to earn second star honours as the Greyhounds defeated the Sudbury Wolves 6-3. Martin closed out the week with two helpers on Friday as Soo suffered a 6-3 loss to the Brampton Steelheads.

The soon-to-be 18-year-old from Elmira, Ont., has appeared in 50 games with the Greyhounds this season, recording 29 goals, 32 assists, and 61 points. The 6-foot, 174lb. forward was selected third overall by Sault Ste. Marie in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and has recorded 89 points (39-50-89) in 102 regular season contests with the Greyhounds over two seasons. Martin was ranked 17th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in the midterm rankings for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft and recently represented the Western Conference at the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.

Also considered for the award this week, Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit posted two goals and eight assists in three games played, while Jimmy Lombardi of the Flint Firebirds tallied seven points (6-1-7) in four wins.

Firebirds' Nathan Day Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season, going 3-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

Making 94 saves last week, Day stopped 33 of 34 shots on Monday along with three in the shootout to earn first star honours as the Firebirds edged the Erie Otters 2-1. He returned to the crease Wednesday, turning aside 27 shots in a 6-2 win over the Sarnia Sting. Day closed out the week with a 36-save performance in a 5-3 victory against the Guelph Storm on Friday.

A 20-year-old from Grimsby, Ont., Day owns a record of 24-20-2-3 on the season with a 2.98 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and two shutouts. Now in his fourth season, Day has played to a career mark of 68-59-3-5, along with a 3.48 goals-against average, .880 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6-foot-4, 205Ib. netminder was Edmonton's sixth round (184th overall) pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Day was selected by Flint in the third round (57th overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection from the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this week, Saginaw Spirit Goaltender Kaleb Papineau went 2-0 along with a 2.50 goals-against average and .925 save percentage, while London Knights netminder Austin Elliott was also a standout, playing to a 2-0 record with a 1.94 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

67's' Filip Ekberg Named OHL Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible Ottawa 67's forward Filip Ekberg is the OHL Rookie of the Week after scoring three goals in two home victories.

Ekberg opened the week with a pair of goals on Friday, earning first star honours in the 67's' 5-2 win over the North Bay Battalion. He followed up with another goal on Sunday in a 5-4 victory against the Windsor Spitfires.

A 17-year-old from Uppsala, Sweden, Ekberg has recorded 31 points (13-18-31) in 44 games this season. Selected by Ottawa in the first round (33rd overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, he was ranked 136th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Ekberg has also found success on the international stage, winning a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Also considered for the award this week, Saginaw Spirit forward Carson Harmer registered four points (2-2-4) in three games played.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

