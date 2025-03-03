We're Down to the Final Vote for the Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(s)

March 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday the finalists of its third-annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association. The nominees have been narrowed down to a Top 10 for both the Elementary and Secondary Education categories and the final round of voting is open now.

Over 7,300 votes were cast during the initial voting period, which ran from February 20-27 and included a total of 107 teachers across the two categories. The final round of voting will last until Monday, March 10 at 5 p.m. and can be found here.

The finalists for the Elementary category are Makayla McDaniels of Dillon Elementary, Jeff Mofield of Emerson Elementary, Samantha Persinger of West Shore Elementary, Sarah Burgess of Carter Elementary, Kaylee Cannon and Ben Kitchen of Deick Elementary, Ashley Mengel of Indian Hill Elementary, Jena Cook and Melissa Wright of Dye Elementary and Kelly Alford of Oaktree Elementary.

The ten finalists for the Secondary Education category include Jason Croucher of Chesaning Middle School, Kari Svinarich of Swartz Creek Middle School, Kelly Young of Michigan School for the Deaf, Kevin McGlashen of Grand Blanc High School, Brianna Byarski of Flushing High School, Brett Kovel of Powers Catholic High Schools, Jenelle Elkins of Owosso High School, Krista Carceau of Lake Fenton High School, Bryan Stubbs of Goodrich Middle School and Andrea Consigilio of Southwestern Academy.

The winner of each award will be recognized during a special pre-game ceremony prior to the game at Education Appreciation Night, also sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association on Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. against the Soo Greyhounds.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.