Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies in OT

April 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Kyle Schempp scored the game winning goal 11:38 into overtime as the Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 on Wednesday night at Maverik Center in game 3 of the best of 7 first round series.

Idaho has won each of the last 2 games in overtime and 3-2 was the final score of each game as they take a 2 games to 1 lead in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.

Utah led 1-0 as Josh Dickinson scored a shorthanded goal 6:39 into the contest. Dickinson ended the game with 1 goal and 1 assist and has a series total of 3 goals and 3 assists.

Idaho's Brad McClure tied up the game with 6.2 seconds left in the first period. It was McClure's first game back after a stint with the AHL's Texas Stars.

It remained a 1-1 game until Tim McGauley scored 2:52 into the third period. It was his first game after a 2 plus month stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Idaho tied things up as Henrik Samuelsson scored a game tying third period goal for the 2nd straight game.

Idaho outshot Utah 48 to 40 in a game that was dominated by good goaltending on both sides. Idaho's Tomas Sholl stopped 38 of 40 shots while Utah's Kevin Carr stopped 45 of 48.

Game 4 of the best of 7 series is on Friday, April 19th at Maverik Center. 7:00 pm face-off. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center Box office.

3 stars of the game

1. Kyle Schempp (Idaho) - Game Winning Goal.

2. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.