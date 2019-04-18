Beast Force Game 5 as the Growlers Lose 4-1

The Growlers couldn't complete the series sweep as the Beast secured a 4-1 victory in an emotional tilt Thursday evening in Brampton.

The Brampton Beast, as they did in game three, jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Growlers after two periods of play. The goals came from David Vallorani and Aaron Luchuk.

The Growlers had spring in their step out of the dressing room pressing in the third period and as a result, Hudson Elynuik tapped in a rolling puck to beat Beast netminder Marcoux, Scott Pooley had the assist on the play, his shot handcuffing the Beast goalie.

From that point on emotions from both clubs flared resulting in 5 players being tossed from the game. James Melindy, Matt Bradley and Hudson Elynuik from the Growlers, David Pecan and Jonathan Racine from the Beast.

The Beast added 2 goals in the third from Beauchemin and Ciampini to secure the 4-1 victory, their first in the ECHL postseason.

Quick Hits

Matt Bradley drew back into the lineup.

Michael Garteig made 37stops in the loss.

The three stars were 3 - D. Ciampini (BRM), 2 - M. Petgrave (BRM) and 1 - E. Marcoux (BRM)

What's Next?

The series continues in Brampton for game five Saturday night at the CAA Centre. Puck drop is 5:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

