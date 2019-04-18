Tulsa's Murray Named ECHL General Manager of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Rob Murray of the Tulsa Oilers is the 2018-19 recipient of the League's General Manager of the Year award. The award is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

Murray, in his second season as the Oilers' Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, oversaw Tulsa capture the Mountain Division title, marking the organization's first division title since the 1975-76 season, when the Oilers won the regular season and playoff championship in the six-team Central Hockey League. The Oilers qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a 16-point improvement over the 2017-18 season.

Prior to joining Tulsa, Murray spent six seasons as head coach of the Alaska Aces, leading the club to three consecutive Brabham Cup titles as ECHL regular-season champions in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14, as well as the 2014 Kelly Cup title with a 4 games to 2 win over Cincinnati.

From 2008-11, Murray served as head coach of the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins, posting an overall record of 117-103-20.

During his playing career, he saw action in 107 career National Hockey League games and ranks seventh in AHL history with 1,018 games played and second with 2,940 career penalty minutes. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2017.

ECHL General Manager of the Year Award

2018-19 Rob Murray, Tulsa Oilers

2017-18 Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Chris Stewart, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

