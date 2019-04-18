ECHL Transactions - April 18

April 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 18, 2019:

Brampton:

Add Mike Folkes, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Golightly, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Eric Sweetman, D activated from reserve [4/17]

Delete Charlie Dodero, D placed on reserve [4/17]

Manchester:

Delete Brenden Miller, D placed on reserve [4/17]

