ECHL Transactions - April 18
April 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 18, 2019:
Brampton:
Add Mike Folkes, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Golightly, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Eric Sweetman, D activated from reserve [4/17]
Delete Charlie Dodero, D placed on reserve [4/17]
Manchester:
Delete Brenden Miller, D placed on reserve [4/17]
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - April 18 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Tulsa's Murray Named ECHL General Manager of the Year - ECHL
- Rob Murray Named ECHL's General Manager of the Year - Tulsa Oilers
- Fejes Scores in Double OT to Give Solar Bears 4-3 Win and 2-1 Series Lead - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies in OT - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Battle to 3-2 Overtime Win over Utah, Take Series Lead - Idaho Steelheads
- Fejes' Goal in Second OT Gives Orlando 2-1 Series Lead - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavs Take 2-1 Series Lead with Third Period Heroics - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.