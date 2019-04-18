ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Playoff Game #H-3, Idaho at Utah, on April 17.

Idaho's Kyle Schempp has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a slew-footing infraction at 14:24 of the second period.

Schempp will miss Idaho's playoff game at Utah on April 19.

Utah's Jake Marchment has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized illegal check to head at 18:46 of the third period.

Marchment will miss Utah's playoff games vs. Utah on April 19 and April 20.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.