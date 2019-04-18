Steelheads Battle to 3-2 Overtime Win over Utah, Take Series Lead

April 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (2-1-0) battled through adversity and, for the second-straight game, take a 3-2 overtime win over the Utah Grizzlies (1-0-2) on Wednesday night from Maverik Center in Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinal. The Steelheads now lead the Mountain Division Semifinal two games to one.

The Grizzlies took the early advantage, 1-0, for the second time in the series at 6:39 on the first shorthanded goal of the series netted by forward Josh Dickinson. At the end of a fast-paced period at 19:55, Steelheads forward Brad McClure was set up in the right circle by captain A.J. White and flipped a shot top-shelf to level the score at 1-1 heading into the intermission.

The Steelheads outpaced the Grizzlies 17-6 in shots during a scoreless second period, but it was the Grizzlies to gain the edge in the third period. At 2:52, Grizzlies forward Tim McGauley scored off a face-off to edge back ahead, 2-1. The back-and-forth continued at 5:50 with a deflection by Steelheads forward Henrik Samuelsson and some help from the left post to squirt the puck across the line and eventually send the game to overtime for the second-straight game, 2-2.

After fighting off an early penalty, the Steelheads found the game-winner. At 11:38, defenseman Colton Saucerman had a right point shot tipped by forward Kyle Schempp that just slid across the line, resulting in the 3-2 overtime victory.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (2-1-0) halted 38 of 40 shots in the win, while Grizzlies netminder Kevin Carr (1-0-2) turned away 45 of 48 shots in the overtime loss.

The Steelheads and Grizzlies head into Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinal on Friday, Apr. 17 at 7:05 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM and ECHL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.