Beast Tame Growlers for Game Four Win

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Etienne Marcoux made 32 saves and Matt Petgrave had two points as the Beast defeated the Growlers 4-1 in game four.

The Brampton Beast took on the Newfoundland Growlers for game four of their opening round playoff series.

The Growlers took a stranglehold on the series after a double overtime win in game three, which took place on Tuesday night.

Brampton started off the night on the right foot and scored the opening goal for the second straight game.

With the Growlers in the box in the dying seconds of the first the Beast power play went to work. With the assistance of David Pacan and Aaron Luchuk, the puck was moved to David Vallorani, who sent a shot past Michael Garteig for a 1-0 Beast lead at 19:48.

The shots after the first period of play were in the favour of the Beast, who led 16-14 after 20 minutes of play.

The Beast continued their offensive attack in the second period with a goal from the aforementioned Luchuk.

The crafty forward tipped the shot past Garteig after Matt Petgrave sent the drive in from the blueline.

The second period belong to the Beast and the shots after 40 minutes of play were 31-20 in favour of the home side.

The third period began with the Growlers going on the attack. Hudson Elynuik got the visitors on the board at 1:15.

The Beast fought back and restored their two-goal lead with a wicked shot from Francois Beauchemin. The Quebec native walked into the zone and ripped a shot past Garteig to put the Beast up by a score of 3-1.

Brampton continued their assault and Daniel Ciampini scored to make it 4-1 Brampton at 19:18.

Both clubs engaged in some rough antics for most of the third, but at the end of the day, it was the Beast who came out the victors to the tune of 4-1. Marcoux picked up the win and finished with 32 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Ciampini (BRA) 2) Petgrave (BRA) 1) Marcoux (BRA) The Beast finished the contest two-for-eight on the man advantage. The Growlers finished one-for-three. Brampton and Newfoundland will renew hostilities for Game Five Saturday at 4:00 PM.

Series: Newfoundland leads the series 3-1

