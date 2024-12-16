Steelheads Acquire Vilmer Alriksson from the Guelph Storm
December 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Guelph Storm, acquiring forward Vilmer Alriksson in exchange for a second-round pick in 2026, third-round pick in 2025, and a third-round pick in 2027.
Originally drafted by the Guelph Storm in the first round (#34 overall) of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Alriksson has spent two seasons with the club and was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth-round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (#107 overall). The 6'6'' 234lb winger has skated in 93 games for the Storm, totaling 56 points (28G, 28A), including 23 points (11G, 12A) in 26 games this season.
