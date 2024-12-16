Roobroeck, Leenders and Beamish Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, December 15, 2024.

IceDogs' Ryan Roobroeck Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Ryan Roobroeck of the Niagara IceDogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering four goals, five assists and nine points over three road wins.

Roobroeck helped the IceDogs go a perfect 3-0 in northern Ontario, starting off the week with a career-high five-point performance, recording a hat trick and two assists in a 7-3 win over the North Bay Battalion to earn first star honours on Thursday. Roobroeck's natural hat-trick scored in a span of 5:12 established a new IceDogs franchise mark for the fastest three goals by one player. He contributed again on Friday, adding an assist in an 8-4 victory over the Soo Greyhounds. Roobroeck capped off the weekend with a goal and two assists on Sunday to earn third star honours, helping secure a 6-3 win against the Sudbury Wolves.

A 17-year-old from London, Ont., Roobroeck has tallied a club-leading 47 points (24-23-47) in 31 games this season. Selected second overall by Niagara in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-4, 190lb. left-winger has recorded 98 points (52-46-98) in 94 career regular season games. Roobroeck was named to the 2023-24 OHL First All-Rookie team after recording 51 points (28-23-51) in 63 games played with the IceDogs last season. He will be eligible for the NHL Draft in 2026.

Also given consideration for the award this week, IceDogs teammate Ethan Czata also registered nine points (5-4-9) in the three victories, while Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton of the Sudbury Wolves recorded two goals, six assists and eight points in three games played.

Bulldogs' Ryerson Leenders Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 3-0-0-0 along with a 2.27 goals-against average, and a .931 save percentage.

Turning aside 94 shots last week, Leenders made 30 of those stops in a 6-5 overtime win against the Brampton Steelheads on Wednesday. He returned to the crease on Friday, making 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Barrie Colts, earning first-star honours. Leenders wrapped up the week in dominant fashion on Sunday, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in a commanding 10-1 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

An 18-year-old from Nanticoke, Ont., Leenders is 8-8-1-0 on the season, with a 3.47 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 17 games played. The former second-round (32nd overall) pick by Mississauga in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection is now in his third OHL season, owning a career mark of 44-40-8-0 with a 3.31 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and three shutouts over 98 regular season games. Leenders was selected in the seventh round (202nd overall) by Buffalo at the 2024 NHL Draft this past summer.

Also considered for the award this week, London Knights netminder Austin Elliott went 2-0-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .929 save percentage to improve to 13-0 on the season, while Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0-0-0 including a shutout, along with a 1.95 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

Sting's Liam Beamish Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Sarnia Sting forward Liam Beamish is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording four goals, three assists and seven points over three contests.

Beamish earned first star recognition in three straight contests. He started the week with two goals on Wednesday, helping the Sting earn a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Flint Firebirds. On Friday, he tallied a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Beamish wrapped up the weekend scoring a goal and adding two assists in a 6-3 win against the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday.

A 17-year-old forward from Beamsville, Ont., Beamish joined the Sting in late November after starting off the season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL where he recorded eighth points (4-4-8) in 20 games played. The 5-foot-11, 179lb. centreman spent last season in the GOJHL playing for the Fort Erie Meteors and was also named GOJHL (Golden Horseshoe) Rookie of the Year. Beamish was selected by the Sting in the eighth round (151st overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Lev Katzin of the Guelph Storm contributed three goals and four assists in three contests, while goaltender Jaeden Nelson of the Ottawa 67's played to a 2-0-0-0 record along with a 2.49 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

