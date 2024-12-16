Bulldogs' Ryerson Leenders Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

December 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 3-0-0-0 along with a 2.27 goals-against average, and a .931 save percentage.

Turning aside 94 shots last week, Leenders made 30 of those stops in a 6-5 overtime win against the Brampton Steelheads on Wednesday. He returned to the crease on Friday, making 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Barrie Colts, earning first-star honours. Leenders wrapped up the week in dominant fashion on Sunday, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in a commanding 10-1 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

An 18-year-old from Nanticoke, Ont., Leenders is 8-8-1-0 on the season, with a 3.47 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 17 games played. The former second-round (32nd overall) pick by Mississauga in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection is now in his third OHL season, owning a career mark of 44-40-8-0 with a 3.31 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and three shutouts over 98 regular season games. Leenders was selected in the seventh round (202nd overall) by Buffalo at the 2024 NHL Draft this past summer.

Also considered for the award this week, London Knights netminder Austin Elliott went 2-0-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .929 save percentage to improve to 13-0 on the season, while Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0-0-0 including a shutout, along with a 1.95 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

