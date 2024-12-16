Storm Complete a Trade with the Steelheads

December 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON. - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett has announced today that the club has traded import forward Vilmer Alriksson to the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for a second-round pick in 2026 (Brantford), a third-round pick in 2025 (Ottawa), and a third-round pick in 2027 (Saginaw).

Guelph Acquires:

2026 2nd round pick (Brantford)

2025 3rd round pick (Ottawa)

2027 3rd round pick (Saginaw)

Brampton Acquires:

F - Vilmer Alriksson

The Storm would like to thank Vilmer for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the past two seasons and would like to wish him and his family the best as he finishes his OHL career and moves on to the Vancouver Canucks organization.

