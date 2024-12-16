Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 8-15

December 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Firebirds swept both games this week, earning all four points available. They now have points in three of their last four and sit tied for sixth with the Soo Greyhounds in the ten-team Western Conference. They're also tied with the Hounds for third in the West Division.

The week started on the road in Sarnia on Wednesday. The Sting scored first and held a 3-2 advantage through two periods. The Birds kept the foot on the gas and rallied to tie the game at four, forcing overtime and an eventual shootout. Jeremy Martin potted the game-winner in the shootout on his first career shootout attempt, giving his squad a 3-1-0-1 record versus the division-rival Bees. Chris Thibodeau finished with his second two-goal game of the campaign, and Nathan Day made 30 saves on 34 shots plus blanked all five shots in the shootout.

Flint returned home on Saturday for the first time since Thanksgiving Eve to host the Owen Sound Attack. The Firebirds controlled the play the entire night, cruising to a 4-0 victory and taming the Bears for the second time this season. Shots on goal favored the Birds 44 - 16, their widest margin of the season. Kaden Pitre scored his team-leading 11th of the season and has points in three straight games. Nathan Day recorded his second shutout of the year, and both came against Owen Sound. Only two OHL netminders have more than two this season.

Across the two games this week, the Firebirds scored two power-play markers on 11 opportunities (18.2%). The penalty kill allowed only one goal on nine chances (88.9%). Flint outshot the two opponents, 78-50 and finished with a weekly record of 2-0-0-0.

LEADERBOARD

Chris Thibodeau still leads the squad with 15 assists and 23 total points. Nathan Aspinall ranks second with 21 points from seven goals and 14 assists. Kaden Pitre paces the team with 11 goals and ranks third with 20 total points.

COMING UP

The Firebirds play a home-and-away series against their in-state rivals this week. The Saginaw Spirit are in town for a Wednesday-night battle with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. The game marks the first of three 810 Wednesdays. Genesee County residents can get $8 Bronze or $10 Silver level tickets. The rivalry will reunite at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw on Friday. The radio broadcast for Wednesday evening's tilt begins at 6:45 p.m. on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app. After Friday's game in Saginaw, the team will enjoy a week off for the holiday break.

