Brampton Steelheads Set to Welcome 50 New Canadians in Pre-Game Citizenship Ceremony

February 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce for the second time in the Ontario Hockey League and first time in franchise history, they will be hosting a citizenship ceremony.

The ceremony at CAA Centre will start at 2:30pm ahead of the game on Saturday February 8th against the Kingston Frontenacs. This is set to be the largest Canadian citizenship ceremony hosted by an OHL team. Once sworn in, Canada's new citizens will walk onto the ice at 4 p.m. to sing "O' Canada" to open the game. They will also stay to watch the game as guests of the Brampton Steelheads.

President and Co-owner Elliott Kerr spoke on the special event. "Working with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada demonstrates that the new citizens we are celebrating are as much a part of Canada as the game of hockey itself. We are proud to welcome them."

The ceremony is being attended by the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson - Former Governor General of Canada, Co-Founder of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, MP Shafqat Ali - Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre, Councillor Martin Medeiros - Regional Councillor for City of Brampton, Wards 3 and 4, and Honourable Charmaine A. Williams - MPP for Brampton-Centre, Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity. Citizenship Judge Albert Wong is presiding over the ceremony. Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris will join the new citizens in singing the national anthem.

The collaboration between Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Brampton Steelheads are complements of the work with Canoo who provide newcomers with positive experiences that integrate them into the community.

