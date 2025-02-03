Nominations Are Open Now for the Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(s)

February 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday that nominations are now open for the third-annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(s), sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association.

"We're excited to open nominations for the third-annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Awards, in partnership with Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "The Flint Firebirds are proud to support and celebrate the incredible impact that teachers have on our community. Education is at the heart of community growth, and we are thrilled to honor the Teacher of the Year and all educators who are shaping the future of our youth."

There will be two categories of teachers awarded, Elementary School Teacher (Preschool - 5th grade) and Secondary Education Teacher (6th - 12th grade). Fans can submit nominations for their favorite teacher via this page on flintfirebirds.com. The nomination period will close on Thursday, February 13.

"Any event that can lift the spirits of educators is appreciated, and the MEA is proud to continue to help sponsor the Education Appreciation Night with the Flint Firebirds and Sovita Credit Union again for the third year," Michigan Education Association UniServ Director Eric Kennedy said. "Educators typically don't seek the limelight for themselves, so it is nice to have the opportunity to so for them."

To be eligible to win a Teacher of the Year award, nominees must have a valid Michigan teaching certificate, work directly with students in their current role and be an educator of students between preschool and 12th grade. Potential winners should be exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled, go above and beyond for their students and create a supportive learning environment. Those submitting nominations will be asked to explain why the teacher is being nominated for the award in 250 words or less.

"Sovita Credit Union is honored to partner with the MEA and The Flint Firebirds to support educational employees in our community and showcase the important work they are doing for students," Sovita Credit Union Director of Marketing Jen Shew said. "As the credit union who serves education and healthcare employees, the Education Appreciation Game is a chance to celebrate their efforts and recognize their impact. We appreciate all they do."

The Firebirds opened the nomination process to the public for the 2024 awards and received a total of 160 nominations and a total of 89 teachers. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast by the community for the nominated teachers and the finalists were recognized on the ice prior to last season's Education Appreciation Night. William Webb of Clio Intermediate was named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Amy Graham of Kearsley High School was named the Secondary Education Teacher of the Year.

"Education Appreciation Night and the Teacher of the Year Awards are a way for us to recognize their hard work and commitment to excellence," Torrey said. "We encourage fans to submit nominations and help us honor those who go above and beyond to create positive, inspiring learning environments."

The winner of each award will again be recognized during a special pre-game ceremony prior to the game at Education Appreciation Night, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association on Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. against the Soo Greyhounds.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.