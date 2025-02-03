Fronts this Week: Frontenacs Have Just One Home Game in Busy Four Game Stretch

After picking up a victory over Flint this past Saturday night, you know the Firebirds will be looking for some revenge when they come to Kingston this Friday, February 7th. The Frontenacs took it to the Firebirds in a 7-4 victory highlighted by three point efforts from Tyler Hopkins, Ethan Miedema, Tuomas Uronen, Gage Heyes and Cal Uens. The game got chippy towards the end of the contest, so be on the lookout to see if tempers boil over with a rematch taking place just six days after the fact.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Connor Clattenburg (EDM)

Nathan Day (EDM)

Matthew Mania (LA)

Nathan Aspinall (NYR)

Nolan Collins (PIT)

Sam McCue (TOR)

Kaden Pitre (TB)

The Rest of The Week:

at Barrie - Tuesday, Feb 4th - 7PM

at Brampton - Saturday, Feb 8th - 4PM

at Owen Sound - Sunday, Feb 9th - 2PM

The Frontenacs will be spending another week on the bus as they have three road games in addition to their Friday night home game. First, they'll head to Barrie to make up the cancelled January 4th matchup (inclement weather) in a battle of first and second place in the OHL's Eastern Conference. After that, they'll travel down to Brampton to face off against the Steelheads for a 4PM start before travelling up to Owen Sound for a 2PM start on Sunday afternoon.

After going a perfect three for three last weekend the Fronts will be looking to keep up that momentum as the schedule begins to get busy as we head down the final stretch. Don't miss a moment of the action as we push for the playoffs!

