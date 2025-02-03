Lardis, George and Cloutier Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Bulldogs' Nick Lardis Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering seven goals, two assists and nine points in three road wins last week.

Lardis opened the week with a goal on Thursday in a 3-2 win over the North Bay Battalion. He followed up with a two-goal, one-assist performance in 6-4 victory over the Soo Greyhounds on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 185lb. right-winger closed out the week with a career-high five-point performance on Sunday, registering four goals and an assist to earn first star honours in a 9-3 win against the Sudbury Wolves.

The 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., leads all OHL skaters in goals and ranks second in points this season with 48 goals, 33 assists, and 81 points in 47 games. Selected in the third round (67th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Lardis has recorded 132 goals, 101 assists, and 233 points in 216 regular season games over four seasons spent between the Bulldogs and Peterborough Petes after being drafted sixth overall by Peterborough in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He has also found success on the international stage, winning bronze with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Also considered for the award this week, Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit tallied three goals and five assists over three games. Fellow Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia of the Kingston Frontenacs also impressed, notching eight points (3-5-8) in three contests.

Attack's Carter George Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Los Angeles Kings prospect Carter George of the Owen Sound Attack is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

Turning aside 59 shots last week, George stopped 30 of the 31 shots that came his way on Saturday in a 3-1 victory against the Ottawa 67's. The 6-foot-1, 190lb. netminder returned between the pipes on Sunday, making 29 saves on 31 shots to earn second star honours in a 5-3 win over the Brampton Steelheads.

An 18-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont, George holds an 8-17-2-3 record this season with a 3.53 goals-against average and .902 save percentage over 31 games. Drafted in the third round (53rd overall) by Owen Sound in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, George is in his third OHL season, with a career record of 38-41-8-6, a 3.28 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and four shutouts in 97 regular season games played. Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (57th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, George earned recognition as the OHL's Top Academic High School Player and Scholastic Player of the Year in 2023-24. He was also voted to the League's Third All-Star Team and the First All-Rookie Team. On the international stage, he claimed gold with Team Canada at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the Under-18 World Championship last season.

Also considered for the award this week, Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds was excellent, going 1-0-0-1 with a 1.44 goals-against average and .953 save percentage, while Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs played to a 2-0 record, along with a 2.50 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Spirit's Jacob Cloutier Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Saginaw Spirit forward Jacob Cloutier is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording three goals in three games played.

Cloutier opened the week with a goal on Thursday in a 9-5 loss to the Saginaw Spirit. After a 5-4 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, the 5-foot-10, 170lb. right-winger registered a pair of goals on Sunday, helping the Spirit skate past the Soo Greyhounds 5-2.

Selected in the second round (35th overall) by Saginaw in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa, Ont., native has tallied 18 goals, 20 assists, and a league-leading 38 points among rookies in 47 games this season. Appearing in four games with the Spirit during the 2023-24 campaign, Cloutier spent the majority of last season with Saginaw's GOJHL affiliate, the Chatham Maroons, where he recorded 31 points (11-20-31) in 29 contests.

Also considered for the award this week, Beckham Edwards of the Sarnia Sting recorded four points (2-2-4), while Niagara IceDogs netminder Matthew Humphries went 0-0-0-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

