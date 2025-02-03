Spirit's Jacob Cloutier Named OHL Rookie of the Week

February 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit forward Jacob Cloutier scores against the Soo Greyhounds

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Saginaw Spirit forward Jacob Cloutier is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording three goals in three games played.

Cloutier opened the week with a goal on Thursday in a 9-5 loss to the Saginaw Spirit. After a 5-4 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, the 5-foot-10, 170lb. right-winger registered a pair of goals on Sunday, helping the Spirit skate past the Soo Greyhounds 5-2.

Selected in the second round (35th overall) by Saginaw in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa, Ont., native has tallied 18 goals, 20 assists, and a league-leading 38 points among rookies in 47 games this season. Appearing in four games with the Spirit during the 2023-24 campaign, Cloutier spent the majority of last season with Saginaw's GOJHL affiliate, the Chatham Maroons, where he recorded 31 points (11-20-31) in 29 contests.

Also considered for the award this week, Beckham Edwards of the Sarnia Sting recorded four points (2-2-4), while Niagara IceDogs netminder Matthew Humphries went 0-0-0-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

