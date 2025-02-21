Steel Seven-Game Point Streak Ends in 4-1 Loss

February 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







WATERLOO, IA - After trailing by just one goal heading to the second period, the Chicago Steel (14-25-4-1, 33 pts.) were shut out in the final two periods of play and silenced on the power play as the Waterloo Black Hawks (23-13-5-4, 55 pts.) snapped the Steel's four-game road winning streak with a 4-1 win Friday night at Young Arena.

Steel forward Kolin Sisson tallied his team-leading 16th goal of the season for Chicago's only goal of the game. Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 26 saves in defeat.

The regulation loss was Chicago's first since Jan. 24, ending the league's second-longest active point streak at seven games and longest active road winning streak at four games.

The Black Hawks jumped in front just 17 seconds into the contest after capitalizing on friendly fire when two Steel defenders collided and fell to the ice. With a two-on-one, Teddy Townsend fed across for Dylan Compton who fired past Cloutier to open the scoring.

Waterloo pounced again two minutes later on a failed zone clear by the Steel. Reid Conn converged into the corner to apply pressure on Townsend as he gathered the puck, but he evaded Conn and made a great pass into the slot for Ty Mason to make it a 2-0 lead.

The ice tilt evened out thereafter, and Chicago got on the board to cut the deficit in half just before the midway point.

Similar to Waterloo's second goal, the Steel pressured the Black Hawks and Cam Briere intercepted a zone clear and gave a pass to an open Sisson who wristed a shot past Waterloo goaltender Calvin Vachon.

The Steel's Henry Major had a pair of great chances around the goal crease with under 30 seconds left in the opening period but couldn't convert.

The home team outshot the Steel 11-6 in the first 20 minutes.

Chicago earned back-to-back power plays in the first ten minutes of the second period but couldn't establish good zone time on either.

The floodgates opened after the first penalty, with each team being penalized three times in the middle frame.

Waterloo went to its first man advantage shortly after and saw two power plays in two minutes but couldn't connect despite good pressure.

The Black Hawks went to their third and final power play of the period and took 13 seconds to score as Townsend potted his third point of the night with a goal off a rebound to make it a 3-1 lead.

Chicago was a post away from getting back to within one late in the second when Ashton Schultz made a great deke around a defender and gave a pass to Briere who rattled a backhand shot off the iron.

Waterloo held a dominating 25-9 lead in shots heading to the third period.

The Black Hawks continued to own the spotlight and added one more tally with their second power play goal of the night from Brendan McMorrow under two minutes into the third.

The Steel were limited to just 13 shots on goal, the lowest single game shot total for the team this season.

Chicago will return home and host the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team on Saturday, February 22 at 7:05 pm on Superhero Night.

The Steel will close out the weekend on Sunday, February 23 at 3:05 pm against the Green Bay Gamblers for Part 1 of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Fans can stay after the game to get their new cards signed during Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

February 23 is a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, sodas or waters, chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's personal pizza coupons for just $60.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Irish Night Special for Irish Night on Friday, March 14 at 7:05 pm. The bundle includes two tickets to the game plus two Chicago Steel Beer Steins for just $45.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, February 22 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 | 7:05 pm CT | Superhero Night Sunday, February 23 vs. Green Bay Gamblers | 3:05 pm CT | Trading Card Set Giveaway (Part 1) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram | Full Team Postgame Autographs | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game Friday, February 28 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints | 7:05 pm CT | Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental

