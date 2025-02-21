Herd Fall to Stars in Defensive Battle

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Western Conference-leading Lincoln Stars in a battle between the pipes. Goaltender Aiden Wright delivered a stellar 31-save performance, but a lack of offense from the Herd resulted in a 2-1 loss. Forward Logan Renkowski finally broke through with a goal in the third period to avoid a shutout.

The scoreboard did not reflect it, but the first period was an eventful one. The Stampede came out strong against the Stars, who earned a shutout last night. After several opportunities at the net, the Stampede's Javon Moore drew a high-sticking double minor at 8:54. The Stampede created several opportunities but also gave up a couple of short-handed chances. Solid efforts between the pipes from Aiden Wright and Yan Shostak kept the game scoreless as the clock wound down. The Stampede and Stars remained nearly even in shots on goal, with 15 and 14, respectively.

The second period brought the same intensity with even more action. Penalties riddled the period, starting with one handed to Stampede defenseman Matthew Grimes just 36 seconds in. After a few short-handed opportunities, the Herd successfully killed off their first penalty. At 7:09, Sioux Falls drew another high-sticking double minor. Two minutes and eleven seconds into the four-minute power play, the Lincoln Stars netted a short-handed goal to take a 1-0 lead. The goal came from Etienne Lessard after Herd goaltender Aiden Wright was unable to cover the initial save. A few minutes later, Herd captain Austin Baker headed to the locker room after receiving a five-minute major and a game misconduct for spearing. The Herd killed off the major penalty and even earned another short-handed opportunity but missed the net. With less than a minute remaining, Noah Urness was called for high-sticking, forcing the Stampede into another penalty kill. After the final buzzer, defenseman Filip Nordberg took the Stars' Caeden Herrington to the ice. Nordberg was called for a roughing double minor, while Herrington earned a slashing minor. The Stampede recorded 13 shots on goal in the period, compared to the Stars' 14.

The Herd aimed to end the Stars' perfect streak of winning when leading after two periods. They started the third period strong with two penalty kills, beginning with a 5-on-3 penalty kill for one minute and eleven seconds. Not only did they successfully kill off the 5-on-3, but they also killed off the remainder of Nordberg's penalty. Shortly after, however, the Stars extended their lead to two when Caeden Herrington netted a slapshot from the point. A few minutes later, Herrington returned to the penalty box for the second time after making head contact with Noah Urness. Less than a minute into the penalty, the Stars were called for too many men on the ice, sending the Stampede to a 5-on-3 power play of their own. Lincoln killed off the first penalty, but with just 20 seconds remaining on the advantage, the Stampede avoided a shutout with their first goal of the night. Logan Renkowski netted his fifth of the season off a Javon Moore rebound. Matthew Grimes also tallied an assist on the goal. The Stampede earned their fifth power play of the night at 15:40 when former Herd member Hunter Anderson was called for holding. The Stars successfully killed the penalty to maintain their lead. With 1:56 remaining in regulation, goaltender Aiden Wright headed to the bench for the extra attacker. The Herd failed to capitalize and fell to the Lincoln Stars 2-1.

Tonight's game was marked by stellar goaltending. Stampede starting goaltender Aiden Wright made 31 saves, raising his save percentage to .905. Wright now holds a record of 17-6-3-0.

