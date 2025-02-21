Prowse Shuts out Lancers

February 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars improved to 6-0 against the Omaha Lancers in the 2024-25 season with a 5-0 win on Thursday night at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Lincoln (32-12-1-0) scored four first-period goals and never looked back to open up the three-game weekend. William Prowse stopped all 26 shots to record his second shutout of the season and the team's fifth overall. The Stars have earned at least one point in 13-of-his-16 starts.

Omaha (6-32-5-1) suffered its 26th straight loss and was shut out for the seventh time this season.

Jack Pechar wasted no time putting the Stars on the board first, needing just 25 seconds into the game to cash in all alone on a breakaway. His 18th goal of the campaign was his first in the last eight games but he has not stopped racking up points and is now tied for sixth in the USHL with 45 points. His tally marked the 28th time that the Stars have scored first and they are now 25-2-1 when getting the game's first goal.

Ethan Weber made a terrific play to set up Lincoln's second goal at the 13:33 mark of the first. Weber lost his footing with the defense converging on him at the right point but got up from his knees, retained possession of the puck and fired a shot from the high slot that was redirected by Alex Pelletier for his 13th goal of the campaign. Pelletier has now scored 8-of-his-12 goals away from the Ice Box.

Bruno Idzan extended his point streak to eight games and simultaneously made it 3-0, Stars, at the 13:33 mark of the first. Etienne Lessard weaved past the defense from the left point and fed Idzan all alone in front of the net for his 13th goal. Idzan has recorded 16 points (8+8) over his streak while also picking up at least one point in 16 of his first 20 games with Lincoln.

Gio DiGiulian capped the chaotic first period with a power-play goal with 10.4 seconds left in the first. His one-timer from the far circle found its way off the pads of goaltender Daniel Moor and into the net.

Michael Sandruck found himself all alone in front of the cage midway through the second and took advantage to score his fifth goal of 2024-25. He got a stick lift and stole the puck on a breakout pass at the 7:07 mark.

The Stars and the Lancers face off again on Saturday at 6:05 at the Ice Box but first, the Stars take on the Sioux Falls Stampede at the Denny Sanford Premier Center for the second time in their last three games on Friday night at 7:05.

