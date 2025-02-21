Fighting Five: Saints Visit U18s to Begin Series
February 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
PLYMOUTH, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (31-13-0-1, 63 pts) open up a weekend series on the road against the USA NTDP U18s (9-4-0-1, 19 pts) on Friday night.
Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:
1. Lighter Load
After playing six games over a 12-day span, the Saints will play four games over the next two weekends.
Following the pair of games this weekend against the U18s, the Saints will play a home-and-home next weekend with Chicago.
2. Heating Up
The Saints' power play has scored seven goals on 18 chances in the last five games, a near- 40% conversion rate.
Last weekend, the Saints scored five times on 10 chances with Gavin Cornforth's two power-play tallies leading the way. Cornforth leads the team with seven power-play goals this season.
3. Hot Hand
Cole Spicer has four multi-point games in his last 10 contests, totaling four goals and 11 points in that stretch for Dubuque.
Spicer scored twice in Saturday's win over Des Moines, including the game-winner in overtime. It was Spicer's first multi-goal USHL game since scoring twice for the NTDP in 2021.
4. Saints Starts
Dubuque scored the first goal in all three contests last weekend, winning a pair and touting an overall record of 20-3-0-1 when scoring the first goal.
The Saints are 12-1-0-0 this year when leading after the first period and 18-0-0-0 when leading after two periods of play.
5. Just 1, Not 4 Nations
The U18s have played just 14 USHL contests this season, winning nine of them. USA has a perfect 6-0-0-0 record at home in USHL competition this season.
Harrison Boettiger leads the way in net for the U18s with a .907 save percentage in nine games for the NTDP in the USHL this season.
Friday's game begins at 6:00 p.m. CST and is available on Eagle 102.3 or USA HockeyTV.
