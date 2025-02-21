Phantoms Acquire Conlin from Des Moines

February 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Forward Johnny Conlin with the Des Moines Buccaneers

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Des Moines Buccaneers) Forward Johnny Conlin with the Des Moines Buccaneers(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Des Moines Buccaneers)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have announced the acquisition of f orward Johnny Conlin, a 2025 Phase II 4th round draft pick, and future considerations from the Des Moines Buccaneers in exchange for forward Michael Burchill.

Conlin, a 2005-left shot forward from Shoreview, Minnesota, comes to the Phantoms after playing in 31 games for the Buccaneers this season, chipping in 5 assists. Conlin played for Mounds View High School in the 2023-2024 season where he scored 31 goals and 25 assists for 56 points.

"We would like to thank Michael Burchill for his commitment to the Phantoms. He is a heart and soul person and player and our organization is better because of his contributions here," said Phantoms Co-GM Jason Deskins. " We are excited to bring Johnny to Youngstown, as he is a player that brings added depth and a history of scoring to the program. We are hoping he can regain that scoring touch in a new situation with us. "

The Phantoms take on the Muskegon Lumberjacks tonight, Friday, February 21st and Saturday, February 22nd at the Covelli Centre. Get your Youngstown Phantoms tickets to see these future STARS by calling (330) 747-PUCK!

Images from this story



Forward Johnny Conlin with the Des Moines Buccaneers

(Des Moines Buccaneers)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.