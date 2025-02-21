Hawks Go to Townsend

February 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Teddy Townsend helped produce the Waterloo Black Hawks' first three goals Friday during a 4-1 win against the Chicago Steel at Young Arena.

Townsend's three-point effort gives him 33 this season. That ties him for the team lead with Kaeden Hawkins - who notched one assist versus the Steel - and Dylan Compton, who had a goal and an assist on Friday.

The Black Hawks flew to an early lead, scoring on the game's first shot, just 17 seconds into the contest. Several players collided in the neutral zone, leading to a two-on-one Waterloo rush; Townsend slipped a pass across the slot to Compton, who was waiting to tap the puck into an open side.

Waterloo made it 2-0 at 2:28, after forcing a turnover inside the Steel line. Townsend centered from the end wall to Ty Mason waiting at the top of the crease. Mason flipped the puck over Louka Cloutier's left shoulder.

The Steel responded in kind, capitalizing on a Waterloo giveaway at 9:15. Cameron Briere stepped in front of a clearing attempt and slung a pass across the slot, clicking with Kolin Sisson to finish the opportunity.

In the second, each team had two power plays, in addition to two minutes of four-on-four time. Townsend scored in the last of those special teams situations at 15:35. Alex Misiak rifled a shot toward the net from the left point; the rebound sprang to Townsend in the opposite circle, and he reversed it between the pipes.

The Hawks also converted their next power play at 1:48 of the third. Compton was deep in the corner, but had room to slip a pass into the slot, where Brendan McMorrow was waiting to snap home a one-timer.

Waterloo held the Steel to six shots or fewer in each period, adding up to a 30-13 advantage in chances. Calvin Vachon earned the win with 12 saves.

The Hawks are back on home ice Saturday night against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Chicago 1 0 0 - 1

Waterloo 2 1 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Compton 3 (Townsend, Schultz), 0:17. 2, Waterloo, Mason 8 (Townsend, Lansing), 2:28. 3, Chicago, Sisson 16 (Briere), 9:15. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Townsend 11 (Morich, Misiak), 15:35 (PP). Penalties-Misiak Wat (tripping), 4:30; Walker Wat (interference), 7:11; Tylec Chi (cross checking), 10:30; Conn Chi (roughing), 12:41; Morich Wat (roughing), 12:41; Ohman Chi (high sticking), 15:22.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, McMorrow 16 (Compton, Hawkins), 1:48 (PP). Penalties-Calbeck Chi (head contact), 0:32; Conn Chi (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 4:31; Lansing Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 4:31; LaPointe Chi (roughing), 19:06; Hewson Wat (delay of game), 19:06; Misiak Wat (roughing), 19:06.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 6-3-4-13. Waterloo 11-14-5-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 0 / 3; Waterloo 2 / 3.

Goalies-Chicago, Cloutier 5-13-2-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 12-8-3-2 (13 shots-12 saves).

A-2,379

