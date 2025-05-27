Staying Hot for Locomotive!: USL Championship Player of the Week - Andy Cabrera
May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week for Week 12 of the 2025 regular season, with El Paso Locomotive FC forward Andy Cabrera named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a two-goal performance in his side's 2-1 victory on the road against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night.
