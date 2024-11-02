Stars Win First Installment of 2024-25 I-80 Rivalry

November 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars scored three times in the first period and defeated the Omaha Lancers, 4-2, on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

After being held to a season-low matching one goal the night before, Lincoln (10-3-0-0) came out firing immediately while holding Omaha (5-7-1-0) to just two shots in the period.

"I thought we played well the whole game," head coach Rocky Russo said, "but I really liked our forecheck in the first period. I really liked our transition game. I thought we were getting pucks through the neutral zone significantly better today than we were yesterday."

Gio DiGiulian scored his USHL rookie-leading sixth goal of the season when Matt Maltais's cross-ice pass from the far boards missed Aiden Janz's stick but found DiGiulian near-post side 10:06 into the game.

Nick Sykora evened the game up on a wrist shot from the high slot after Brian Lonergan faked a slap shot and slip the puck to his left to Sykora, whose heavily-screened shot found its way home to tie the game up at 14:20 of the second.

Lefty Markonidis helped put the Stars back in the lead on a wrist top-shelf from a difficult angle far-post side over goaltender Kam Hendrickson's right shoulder at the 16:17 mark of the first.

"I got a stick on the puck on their defender," Markonidis said, "and I saw (Maltais) backdoor but their defender was kinda there. I saw an opening short side and thought 'just get it there and hope for the best,' and was lucky enough that it went in."

Alex Pelletier added to Lincoln's lead in the final minute of the first when he batted a bouncing puck past Hendrickson at the 19:43 mark from the base of the right-wing circle to give the Stars three goals on nine shots in the first period.

Caeden Herrington scored his USHL defenseman-leading fourth goal and third power-play goal when he received a cross-ice pass from the far corner from Daniel Shlaine. The puck slipped right through the crease untouched to Herrington back door at the 6:16 mark of the second to give Lincoln a three-goal lead. Herrington moved into sole possession of first among USHL defensemen for goals (four) and power-play goals (three) with the tally.

David Deputy answered for Omaha with a power-play goal of his own when Jamison Sluys' high-slot shot missed the net but ricocheted off the glass perfectly to Deputy all alone back-post side at the 18:29 mark of the second.

The Stars are back in action Wednesday for an 11 a.m. matchup at Sioux City before hosting Fargo twice next weekend. Tickets are available for purchase for Friday's Nebraska Epilepsy Night and Saturday's Military Appreciation Night at lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.