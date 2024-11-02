Bucs Take Saturday Game

November 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Des Moines Buccaneers scored twice in the second and twice in the third to upend the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-1 Saturday at the RecPlex in West Des Moines.

Each team now has two head-to-head wins during four meetings this season. The Hawks and Buccaneers will meet four more times in 2024/25 but not again until late January.

Saturday's game was scoreless after the first period, which ended with Waterloo on a power play. Ben Kevan came out of the penalty box to bag the opening goal less than a minute into the second, capitalizing with a close-in backhander following a Hawks turnover.

At 10:57, Brandt Harper made it 2-0, zigzagging across the slot before putting in a low chance.

Waterloo's big opportunity came early in the third period. Grady Deering banged in a goal from close range just seconds into a major penalty against Yaroslav Bryzgalov. Dylan Compton fed the puck up the slot, setting up Deering's score at 1:27. Then late in the five-minute power play, Deering went hard to the net, and Reid Morich put in the rebound that resulted. The initial call on the ice was a good goal, however the officials discussed it and changed the call. Waterloo was then charged with a delay of game penalty after challenging the play.

A long sequence of special teams time followed with overlapping penalties called on each team. Des Moines eventually went to a five-minute power play late in the third as the result of a cross checking major to Nick Bogus. Theo Kiss put in an insurance goal off a rebound at 16:06 during that advantage.

Jack Kernan added an empty-netter from center ice with 24.8 seconds left.

Max Weilandt made 30 saves for the win including 13 in the final frame. His night included stops on multiple breakaway and odd-man rush chances.

The Black Hawks remain on the road next weekend against the Sioux City Musketeers, visiting Tyson Events Center next Friday and Saturday.

Waterloo 0 0 1 - 1

Des Moines 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Monteiro Wat (slashing), 6:06; Kevan Dm (cross checking), 18:33.

2nd Period-1, Des Moines, Kevan 4 (Engle), 0:51. 2, Des Moines, Harper 1 (Shaw, Conlin), 10:57. Penalties-Engle Dm (interference), 4:23; Kiss Dm (high sticking), 17:10; Bogas Wat (slashing), 18:45.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Deering 2 (Monteiro, Compton), 1:27 (PP). 4, Des Moines, Kiss 3 (Seelinger, Alstead), 16:06 (PP). 5, Des Moines, Kernan 4 19:36 (EN). Penalties-Bryzgalov Dm (major-boarding), 1:12; served by Hawkins Wat (delay of game), 5:44; Bryzgalov Dm (game misconduct-boarding), 6:12; Kernan Dm (slashing), 6:43; Schultz Wat (slashing), 6:49; Bogas Wat (major-cross checking, game misconduct-cross checking), 13:20; served by Baran Dm (bench minor-too many men), 17:11.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-9-14-31. Des Moines 6-12-7-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 6; Des Moines 1 / 6.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 4-3-1-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Des Moines, Weilandt 2-3-0-0 (31 shots-30 saves).

A-923

