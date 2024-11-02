Fighting Five: Saints Visit Storm to Finish Trip

November 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (10-3-0-0, 20 pts) finish a three-game road trip when they visit the Tri-City Storm (4-5-2-1, 11 pts) on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. First on Friday

The Fighting Saints took over first place in the USHL with a 4-1 win over the Lincoln Stars on Friday night. The Fighting Saints broke a tie halfway through the third to become the first team in the USHL to 10 wins and 20 points this season.

The win was the fifth-straight for the Fighting Saints as Dubuque has followed its only set of back-to-back losses with its longest win-streak of the season.

2. Cornforth Converts

Gavin Cornforth scored the game-winning goal on Friday night, scoring his fifth goal of the season to break a 1-1 tie with 9:20 left in the third period. Cornforth ended a three-game point drought and reached the 10-point mark with his fifth goal of the season.

Cornforth's game-winner was the third-straight game-winning goal for the Saints that came in the third period or later.

3. Dennis Delivers

Cooper Dennis logged his second-consecutive multi-point game in Friday's win over the Stars. Dennis scored the first goal for the Saints on a feed from Charlie Arend, following his two-assist night in Waterloo on Tuesday.

Dennis completed the two-point night with an assist on Gavin Lock's empty-net goal late in the third. Dennis has three goals and seven assists through 11 games in his rookie season.

4. Road Ready

The Saints improved their road record to 4-1-0-0 on the season with Friday's win in Lincoln. The Saints complete their three-game road trip with Saturday's matchup against Tri-City.

Saturday will be the third, and final, regular-season matchup between the Saints and the Storm. Dubuque took the first in a shootout at the Fall Classic on Sept. 19 before a 5-1 win in Dubuque on Sept. 27.

5. Storm Stock

Tri-City entered the weekend after splitting a home-and-home with Lincoln and has struggled to stop the opposition this season. Leading into Friday's matchup with Omaha, the Storm had allowed the fourth-most goals in the USHL (41) and had the second-worst penalty kill in the league at 70.6%.

On Friday, the Storm skated to a 1-0 overtime defeat at home against Omaha. Goaltender Adam Dybal made 23 saves, but could not stop the final shot of the game early in overtime.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CDT at the Viaero Center and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

