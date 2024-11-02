Cancer Jerseys Honor Seger

November 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Elov Seger was one of the original Waterloo Black Hawks. He skated for the team starting in 1962/63 and was named the Hawks' first Most Valuable Player. Just five years later, Seger died of a brain tumor at age 27.

The Black Hawks commemorate Seger's life this month through the team's Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, November 16th when Waterloo hosts the Tri-City Storm at 6:05 p.m. The game is presented by Mike Molstead Motors. The jerseys which the Hawks will wear that night are a homage to the team's 1962/63 uniform and will be sold during a live auction after the game, benefitting the American Cancer Society.

"Elov Seger was an exceptional athlete, an exceptional student, and by all accounts an exceptional teammate and friend," said Black Hawks Vice President of Communications Tim Harwood. "He accomplished a lot in the short time he had, and he lived a life worth celebrating."

This season's Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys match the pattern worn by the Black Hawks in 1962/63. However, those red sweaters have been recreated in lavender, a color which represents awareness for all forms of cancer. The design features each player's number prominently on both the front and back of the jersey. The words "Black Hawks" arc across the chest in white above the front number. Black and white horizontal stripes accent the sleeves and lower part of the jersey. The Hockey Fights Cancer emblem appears on the front right shoulder, with the Black Hawks' current logo appearing on the top of each shoulder.

As a special tribute, "ES4" appears on the inside and outside collar of each jersey, representing Elov Seger and the number he wore in the original Black Hawks 1962/63 team photo.

Mike Molstead Motors has been the presenting sponsor of the Black Hawks' Hockey Fights Cancer Night annually since 2022. Molstead played youth hockey in the Cedar Valley and attended the University of Northern Iowa, later opening his vehicle dealership in Charles City. He has been a cancer survivor since 2001. Molstead has supported a range of cancer awareness efforts, as well as fundraising for a wide variety of worthy northeast Iowa causes.

Tickets are currently available for Waterloo's Hockey Fights Cancer game on November 16th against Tri-City. To order, visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

