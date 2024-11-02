Capitols Win 4-1 over Youngstown

November 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Madison Capitols extended their winning streak to six games with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms on Friday night at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena. The Capitols controlled the pace from start to finish, improving to 8-2-1-1 on the season and solidifying their place at the top of the standings.

The Capitols struck first in the opening period when Bobby Cowan notched his seventh goal of the season on the power play at 11:48, assisted by Aiden Long and Colton Jamieson. Madison's special teams unit delivered early, setting the tone for the night.

Madison's offense continued to pressure in the second period. Drew Waterfield extended the lead to 2-0 just over six minutes in, with Ian Scherzer providing the setup. Youngstown responded quickly, as Kuzma Voronin scored just 17 seconds later, narrowing Madison's lead to 2-1.

However, the Capitols answered back swiftly. Less than a minute after Youngstown's tally, Finn Brink netted his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Egor Barabanov and Bobby Cowan, restoring Madison's two-goal lead at 3-1.

The Capitols closed the scoring in the third period when Brendan Tighe buried his third goal of the season at 7:11, set up by Max Rider and John Stout, securing the 4-1 victory for Madison.

With tonight's win, Madison remains on a roll and looks to keep up the momentum in tomorrow's rematch against Youngstown.

