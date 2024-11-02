Saints Win Sixth-Straight with Win Over Storm

November 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (11-3-0-0, 22 pts) skated to a 4-3 win over the Tri-City Storm (4-6-2-1, 11 pts) on Saturday night to win their sixth-straight contest.

The Fighting Saints' penalty kill faced a five-minute major penalty with 2:07 remaining in the second period and a 2-1 lead for the Fighting Saints. Dubuque finished the first 2:07 of the kill to keep its lead into the third, but did not send a player to the penalty box to serve the major for Torkel Jennersjö to begin the third.

At the end of the five-minute kill, the Saints maintained a 2-1 lead, but had to kill over a minute longer with one less player on the ice because there was no player in the box. The Saints managed to survive the stretch and finish the major penalty kill unscathed.

Later in the third, Lucas Van Vliet scored his fifth of the season to extend the Saints' lead to 3-1. Josh Giuliani assisted for Van Vliet, before Giuliani added an empty netter late to make it 4-1 Saints.

In the final few minutes, Tri-City scored a pair of goals with its goalie pulled. The last goal came with just two seconds left to make the score 4-3, but Dubuque finished the last seconds to secure the win.

After a slow start and an early deficit in the first period, the Saints took control of the game in the second half of the opening frame. Colin Frank worked a puck free in the corner and his cross-ice feed found Kristian Kostadinski at the point. Kostadinski ripped his first goal of the season and his USHL career to tie the game at one.

Late in the first period, Michael Barron forced a turnover at the Saints blue line and fed Gavin Cornforth to center. Cornforth rushed up ice and rifled in his sixth goal of the season on the rush to put the Saints in front 2-1 in the final minute of the first.

Liam Beerman made 31 saves in his fourth win of the season to help the Saints complete the sweep of the season series over the Storm.

The Saints return home on Friday to open a two-game series against the Green Bay Gamblers at ImOn Arena.

