Stars Host Home Opener Tonight

September 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars open up the home portion of the 2024-25 regular season this weekend as they face the Green Bay Gamblers at the Ice Box.

The Stars split their pair of games at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic last weekend by defeating Madison, 5-2, before falling to Cedar Rapids, 3-1. Alex Pelletier, Daniel Shlaine and Lefty Markonidis scored their first USHL goals against Madison as Lincoln erupted for four goals in the third to break a 1-1 tie. The Stars and the RoughRiders combined for three power-play goals in the second game but Lincoln's did not come until late in the third when Layne Loomer struck with a six-on-three goals.

Lincoln has never faced Green Bay for a home opener before but dropped all three matchups last season. This is the Gamblers first time in the Capital City since Dec. 1-2, 2017.

The Stars are 15-11-2 in their first home game of the season but are riding a franchise-worst three-game losing streak in home openers... Lincoln's last win in its home opener came Dec. 26, 2020 with a 5-2 win vs. Tri-City.

The home opener at the Ice Box is Friday night at 7:05 followed by a 6:05 p.m. game on Saturday. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com and season tickets are still available for purchase by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com or stopping by the box office during this weekend's games.

