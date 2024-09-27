Caps Fall in Shootout at Home Opener

United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols and Youngstown Phantoms battled through regulation, but Youngstown came out on top with a shootout victory after a 2-2 draw in regulation.

Madison got on the board early, with Gavin Uhlenkamp scoring just 17 seconds into the game, assisted by Austin Moline and Ian Scherzer. Youngstown answered back on the power play at 4:38 of the first, with Adam Benak netting his first of the season, assisted by Ryan Rucinski and Jack Hextall.

In the second period, Madison regained the lead when Finn Brink scored unassisted at 1:27. Youngstown tied it up again in the third period at 1:28, with Michael Burchill scoring on the power play, assisted by Conner de Haro and Michael Mesic.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout, where Youngstown secured the extra point for the win.

The Capitols host the Muskegon Lumberjacks tomorrow night at 7:05 pm.

