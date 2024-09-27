Gameday Preview

September 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. GAMBLERS

When: Friday, Sep. 27 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

GAME NOTES

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Start A New Streak

- Lincoln has lost each of its last three home openers dating back to 2021. The Stars last won the first game of the season Dec. 26, 2020 with a 5-2 win vs. Tri-City. Lincoln is 15-11-2-0 all time in its first home game of the season.

Key 2: Lead After Two

- Similar to last season, the team that led by after 40 minutes in a game between the Stars and another USHL opponent earned an expected victory last Saturday. In the 47 games in which the Stars or their opponent led after two periods since the start of the 2023-24 season the team that was ahead has won 45 times. Cedar Rapids took a 1-0 lead into the third period last Saturday and Lincoln is now 1-24-1-2 since the start of last season when behind after 40 minutes.

Key 3: Stymie The Scoring

- The Gamblers only scored three goals in their first two games of the season after scoring the fourth-most goals in the USHL last season (233). Green Bay scored four-or-more goals in a game 39 times last season. The Gamblers rattled off two different stretches of scoring at least four goals in nine straight games but ended the season with five straight games scoring less than four goals each time. Only Omaha has scored as few goals as Green Bay, but the Lancers conversely are 0-2.

