Fighting Five: Saints Take on Storm in Home Opener

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (1-1-0-0, 2 pts) take on the Tri-City Storm (0-0-1-1, 2 pts) on Friday night in their home opener at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Home Sweet Home

Dubuque opens its home schedule on Friday at ImOn Arena, where the Saints were 18-6-1-4 in the regular season in 2023-24. Since 2010, the Fighting Saints have posted a 259-115-17-23 record in the building.

Last season, the Fighting Saints saw a complete home-ice advantage in the postseason. Newly named captain Luke Malboeuf and the 2024-25 Saints begin their home schedule on Friday to try and begin a run back to the Clark Cup Playoffs for the 14th-straight season.

2. Saints Shutdown

The Fighting Saints' penalty kill is perfect on eight chances through two games, including killing 1:24 of a two-man disadvantage in the opener against Sioux City. During the shootout win against Tri-City, the Fighting Saints stopped all six Storm power-play chances.

Dubuque led the Eastern Conference with an 84.0% penalty kill last season. So far in 2024-25, the Saints have continued that dominance.

3. The Jenner-show

Torkel Jennersjö logged the first multi-point game of his career with a goal and assist against Tri-City on Sept. 19. He also scored the game-winning shootout goal to lift the Saints to their first win of the season.

Jennersjö, a native of Ekerö, Sweden, is playing his first season in North America, but is not lacking guidance from those he is close to. His older brothers Sixten and Gregor each played for the NAHL's Northeast Generals, including Sixten serving as the captain last season.

4. Immediate Impact

After missing the season opener due to suspension, Josh Niedermayer scored in his first game for the Saints against Tri-City. This week, Niedermayer was named an alternate captain for the Saints to serve under Malboeuf.

Along with Niedermayer, Teddy Merrill, Matthew Desiderio, Gavin Cornforth and Kristian Kostadisnki will serve as alternate captains for Malboeuf's leadership group.

5. Storm Chasers

Dubuque and Tri-City play once more after Friday's matchup, with the Saints holding the head-to-head advantage entering the week after last Thursday's shootout win.

Erick Roest made 24 saves on 26 shots in Dubuque's 3-2 shootout win on Thursday at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Roest played against Dubuque after Adam Dybal stopped 19 of 23 against Youngstown in an overtime loss the night before.

Friday's home opener begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena. Tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

