Ready to "Paint the Town Red"

September 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Regular season hockey returns to Young Arena on Saturday night, and Waterloo Black Hawks fans will have their first chance to Paint the Town Red.

On Friday, the Black Hawks revealed "Paint the Town Red" as this season's slogan. The motto is inspired in part by the return of red Waterloo game jerseys, which have been absent from the team's rotation during the past couple of seasons.

The Hawks will wear their new red sweaters during Saturday night's 6:05 p.m. home opener against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

"We want Black Hawks fans to have a great time on Saturday. We want them to Paint the Town Red all season," said Team President and COO Joe Greene. "The phrase means to go wild and have fun. Anyone who has been to Party Town knows, that's what happens here."

In addition to the return of red jerseys, there's already a little more red in Young Arena this season. The rink has been upgraded with red stanchions to hold the glass in place, plus a unique red kickplate at the foot of the dasherboards. This year, Young Arena's center red line is also embedded with dozens of Black Hawks silhouettes across the entire width of the rink.

Waterloo fans can look forward to several "Paint the Town Red"-themed activities throughout the season, highlighted by Paint the Town Red Night on Saturday, March 1st. During that matchup with the Madison Capitols, U.S. Bank will present red t-shirts to fans in attendance.

Meanwhile, this Saturday's game begins after a pregame party at SingleSpeed Brewing's Waterloo Taproom, just a short walk from the rink at 325 Commercial Street. Starting at 4 p.m., another fan favorite returns with the first tastings of Party Town American Lager. The popular Black Hawks brew will also be on sale throughout Saturday's game for $4.

Tickets for a red-tinged tilt against Des Moines and all Black Hawks home games in 2024/25 are on sale from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office by calling 319.291.7680 or via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

