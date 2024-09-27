Jacks Drop Goaltending Duel 3-2 SO in Chicago

September 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







GENEVA, IL - Friday night was all about the goalies as the Muskegon Lumberjacks (0-1-1-1, 2 pts.) took on the Chicago Steel (2-1-0-0, 4 pts.) at the Fox Valley Ice Arena. The high shot volume game saw a total of 4 goals between the Jacks and Steel and needed a shootout to decide a winner.

A streaky first period saw both teams collect quality opportunities, but the Steel were the only ones able to capitalize in the offensive zone to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. An offensive zone draw for Chicago was won by Tobias Ohman on the far side of the ice. Charlie Pardue was the beneficiary of the puck and quickly slid it to the top of the crease where defenseman Chris Reiniger dropped down. It took just a tap for Reiniger to send the puck into the top of the net for his first goal of the season 5:29 into the contest.

Early in the second period the Steel added another goal to make it 2-0. This time it was William Tomko burying his first goal of the season just 3:51 into the frame on assists from Aidan Dyer and Callum Croskery.

The Jacks responded with a pair of goals in quick succession to tie the game before the end of the period. First, at 4:23 Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) scored his second of the season with a nice assist from Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA). Lawrence received the pass in the near side circle and muscled a shot to the back of the net.

Lawrence then returned the favor just over a minute later on a Galanek goal to tie the game. Jake Toll (Rosemount, MN) made a nice play to keep the puck in the offensive zone on the far side of the ice and moved it down the wall to Lawrence at the hash marks. Lawrence cut towards the net but saw Galanek back door with no one around him. Lawrence's pass across the ice was met by a one-time shot from Galanek to the nearside of the net.

With no goals in the third period the teams entered overtime where again the goalies prevailed with quality opportunities on both sides of the ice. Chicago benefited from a power play in the sudden death period, but Stephen Peck (New York, NY) backstopped his team to a shootout.

Galanek shot first for the Jacks but was stopped by Jack Parsons before Peck did the same to Kolin Sisson. Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) followed for the Jacks, but again Parsons made the save. Ryder Betzold beat Peck to give the Steel the advantage, and one more save from Parsons on Lawrence gave the Steel the 3-2 shootout win.

Peck (0-0-1-1) made 28 saves on 30 shots while Parsons (2-0-0-0) stopped 43 of the 45 shots fired by the Lumberjacks.

Next up is a trip north for Muskegon with a Saturday night match up against the Madison Capitols. Puck Drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm ET and can be found on the official live stream partner of the USHL, FloHockey, and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.

