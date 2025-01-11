Stars Hit Double Digits, Sweep NTDP

The Lincoln Stars reached double-digit goals for the seventh time in franchise history with an 11-2 win over the USA Hockey NTDP U17's on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (21-9-1-0) earned its fourth straight win at home and moved into second place in the Western Conference. This marked the Stars' fourth weekend sweep of the season and first since Nov. 15-16 at Chicago.

Dashel Oliver, Michael Sandruck and Nik Young all scored twice in the first period as Lincoln erupted for eight goals in the opening 20 minutes. The Stars netted 19 goals over the weekend and outscored the U17's 12-1 in the first period in the two games. Jack Pechar and Griffin Brown also scored in the opening frame as Lincoln chased goaltender Joey Slavick 14:50 into the game by scoring six times on its first 11 shots.

Oliver recorded a tremendous weekend, totaling 7 points (4+3) in the two games. His second straight multi-goal game marked the fifth of his USHL career. The Stars improved to 14-0 when Oliver records at least one point as he recorded his sixth multi-point game of 2024-25.

Sixteen of the Stars' 20 skaters recorded a point and everyone was at least a plus-1. Tanner Henricks led all skaters with a plus-4 night as he added two assists to cap a five-point weekend (1+4). Ethan Weber was a plus-2 to improve to a team-best plus-21, tied for the fourth-best plus-minus in the USHL.

Lincoln netted three more goals after the frantic first period as Hunter Anderson and Matthew Maltais tallied in the second and Aiden Janz scored in the third. Anderson has scored in each of his first two games since being acquired from Sioux Falls on Thursday. Maltais helped Lincoln hit the 10-spot and now has 20 points (10+10) over his last 19 games. Janz lit the lamp for a second straight game and for the third time in the last four games.

The Stars lead the USHL with 132 goals and have now scored five-or-more goals in a game 10 times. Saturday marked the seventh time in franchise history hitting double-digit goals and the first time since Feb. 5, 2005 with an 11-3 win vs. Sioux Falls. It was also the third different time that the Stars have recorded 11 goals in a game, their second-highest goal total in a single game in franchise history. Lincoln's single-game goal-scoring record came Oct. 27, 2000, with a 14-3 win vs. Cedar Rapids. Five of the seven instances of scoring 10-or-more goals have come at the Ice Box.

Lincoln improved to 9-2 against Eastern Conference teams. The Stars host the Muskegon Lumberjacks Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.

