Valentini Hat Trick Sparks 6-2 Steel Win

January 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Adam Valentini registered his first career hat trick, and the Chicago Steel (10-21-2-0, 22 pts.) exploded for four unanswered goals in the third period in a 6-2 win over the Green Bay Gamblers (17-15-1-0, 35 pts.) Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Adam Valentini scored his seventh, eighth and ninth goals of the season for the second Steel hat trick of the season. Owen Tylec potted his fifth goal of the year, Kolin Sisson tallied his team-leading 14th goal and Ashton Schultz added his tenth of the year.

Louka Cloutier stopped 20 of 22 shots to earn the victory.

Chicago opened Saturday's rematch with urgency following a loss to Green Bay on Friday and brought a physical game to set the tone early.

The Steel pressured Green Bay for most of the opening frame and kept them off the shot chart for almost seven minutes.

The intense offensive presence paid off for the Steel at 7:03 of the first after a Reid Conn shot ricocheted off the crossbar and bounced to Valentini in the slot who settled the puck and fired a wrister past Gamblers goalie Christian Kirsch to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

Chicago continued to push the limit on the Gamblers with physical play and offensive zone chances, including a near-goal from Alex Hage who sent a shot off the crossbar as well. The rebound became available for Luke Goukler with an open net, but the puck was on edge when he took his shot, resulting in a tumbling attempt that just missed the net.

The Steel hammered Kirsch with 11 shots and a handful of near misses while limiting the Gamblers to just three shots in the first.

Green Bay was quick to muster a response and did so just over a minute into the second period. Following a Steel defensive zone clear, Niles Benson walked in from the right point and fired a wrist shot past Cloutier's blocker to even the score at one.

Moments after the Gamblers goal, the Steel had a close call when an Alex Calbeck shot from above the left faceoff circle was stopped by Kirsch, but the rebound plopped at the goal line for Ashton Schultz who was robbed with a superb sprawling stop by the Gamblers netminder.

Chicago hopped back in front just over three minutes later after a Tylec shot from just inside the point was stopped by Kirsch, but the rebound bounced behind him. In an attempt to clear the blue paint, Kirsch shoveled the puck out with his stick directly to Tylec who deposited it past the netminder, making it a 2-1 Steel lead.

Offense stayed top of mind for the Steel as Noah Lapointe came inches away from his first goal of the season after a blistering wrist shot from just beyond the left circle loudly bounced off the right post. Lapointe followed up with another shot that was deflected by Sisson and grabbed with a juggling save by Kirsch.

The back-and-forth affair continued when the Gamblers received a power play with five minutes left in the frame, and the top man advantage unit in the league didn't let the opportunity slide as Andrew O'Sullivan received a cross-ice backdoor feed from Aidan Park to create a power play tally and a 2-2 tie.

Chicago again came close to gaining its lead back with under two minutes left in the second when the puck slid underneath Kirsch who again showed quick reflexes and sprawled out to keep the puck out of the net.

The Steel posted 12 shots in the second to the Gamblers five to own a 23-8 shot advantage heading into the third.

Chicago slammed on the gas pedal in the final frame while also surviving an extended power play for the opposition.

Green Bay took its second penalty of the game just under two minutes into the third period, and the Steel took just 28 seconds to capitalize with Valentini's second score of the game off a perfect cross-ice feed from Tobias Ohman.

Leading by a single goal, Chicago was assessed for a major penalty before the halfway point of the frame. The Steel held the league's top power play unit at bay, limiting chances to kill off the five minute infraction and remain ahead.

Just 28 seconds after the penalty expired, a broken play gave Sisson an opportunity on the doorstep which he pounced on to make it 4-2 Steel. Both Valentini and Schultz were credited with assists.

Shortly after Sisson's goal, Valentini got his third score of the night thanks to a magnificent play from Hudson Gorski, a fake shot and pass to the back door for an easy deflection and a hat trick goal.

Schultz capped off the big third period with a shorthanded empty net goal with 46 seconds left in regulation. Cloutier earned an assist on the empty netter.

Chicago outshot Green Bay 36-22 in the contest.

The Steel will play the Madison Capitols on the road on Friday, January 17 at 7:05 pm.

Chicago's next home game is Saturday, January 18 against the Green Bay Gamblers at 6:05 pm for Star Wars Night. Fans can arrive early to take photographs with Star Wars characters from the 501st Midwest Garrison.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Star Wars Ticket Pack, which includes two tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan. 18 plus a Steel Light-Up Saber. The package costs just $40.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 17 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, January 18 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) | Star Wars Night Friday, January 24 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) | Country Night presented by Saddle Up at Q

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.