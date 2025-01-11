Hawks Blanked in Cedar Rapids

January 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







A scoreless stalemate nearly carried all the way to a shootout Saturday, but the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders edged the Waterloo Black Hawks 1-0, recording the game's only goal with 4.9 seconds left in overtime.

Maxon Vig dashed into the Black Hawks zone and through the left circle in the closing seconds. He had enough room to push a low shot past Calvin Vachon for the winning score, unassisted, at 4:55.

AJ Reyelts was credited with 30 saves. It's the second time the Black Hawks have been shutout this season. Vachon stopped 25 attempts in the overtime loss.

Waterloo has been to overtime a league-high 12 times so far this season. The Hawks are 3-9 in those circumstances. They earned three of four possible points during the weekend after topping the Omaha Lancers 2-1 Friday during a game which finished in a shootout.

The Hawks are home next Friday to celebrate Tommy Hawk's birthday and host the Lancers on Friday. The 7:05 game will feature a number of mascots from throughout the Cedar Valley. It's also the next Black Hawks Family 4-Pack game; for $72, get four tickets, four chuck-a-pucks, and $32 worth of concession vouchers. Seats are also available by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 0 0 0 - 0

Cedar Rapids 0 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Jette Wat (tripping), 5:54.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Mense Cr (tripping), 1:52.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Nycz Wat (roughing), 11:49; Mackey Cr (roughing), 11:49.

1st OT Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Vig 3 4:55. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-14-7-1-30. Cedar Rapids 12-8-4-2-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 1; Cedar Rapids 0 / 1.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 7-6-3-2 (26 shots-25 saves). Cedar Rapids, Reyelts 10-10-1-1 (30 shots-30 saves).

A-2,580

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.