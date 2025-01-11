Gameday Preview

January 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

STARS vs. NTDP

When: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Anderson-Shlaine Connection

- Stars forward Hunter Anderson scored in his first game with the club last night a day after being acquired from Sioux Falls a day before. His linemate Daniel Shlaine picked up the primary assist as the two were reunited as teammates for the second time in their careers after playing together for Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep two seasons ago. Anderson recorded 115 points (59+56) in 54 games while Shlaine put up 72 points (22+50) in 53 games.

Key 2: Five-Or-More Goals

- Last night marked the ninth time that the Stars have scored at least five goals in a game this season. Lincoln's 121 goals scored lead the USHL and the Stars are unbeaten when scoring at least five times. Last night was the 14th time that Lincoln has held an opponent to less than three goals and it is 13-0-1-0 in those games.

Key 3: Weekend Sweep

- This is the eighth weekend of the season in which Lincoln is playing the same opponent on back-to-back days. The Stars are looking for their fourth weekend sweep of the same foe and their first since Nov. 15-16 at Chicago. After tonight, Lincoln has eight more instances of playing the same team twice in as many days.

