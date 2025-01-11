Jacks Score 4 in Third, Force OT, and Earn Point in 5-4 (SO) Loss

January 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - They say every point matters in the standings, and while it wasn't looking good for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (19-7-2-4, 44 pts.) through the first 40 minutes on Friday night against the visiting Youngstown Phantoms (18-12-0-1, 37 pts.) A quartet of goals in the final period from the Jacks helped force overtime to help the Jacks to a point in the standings.

Scoring opened with a power play goal for the Phantoms in the first period with just 2:28 to go until the intermission. After an initial shot was turned aside, a bouncing puck was corralled at the top of the crease by Evan Jardine who flipped it in the air and past the goal line for his 9th goal of the season.

Jardine struck for a pair of goals in the middle portion of the second period to pick up his first career USHL hat trick and give the Phantoms a 3-0 lead. His second goal of the game came on another power play when his back door pass went off a defenseman and into the net at the 9:16 mark. Then, while at even strength at 12:33 Jardine scored another while leading a rush to the offensive zone.

Kade Stengrim scored a power play goal of his own at the 17:21 mark of the middle frame to make it 4-0 in favor of the visitors heading into the second intermission. His goal came on an assist from Jack Hextall for his second point of the night and helped the Youngstown power play finish at a 50% success rate at 3/6 on the night.

The third period belonged to the Lumberjacks. Four straight goals helped the Jacks force overtime to continue their point streak to 6 games. The first goal came just 1:27 into the period. David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) took the puck away from a Phantom in the near side corner and sent a pass to the far side of the slot for Jack Christ (Chaska, MN). Rather that shooting himself, Christ sent a pass back to Deputy now on the near side of the crease for an easy tap in.

The next goal came ten minutes later from Christ with a goal of his own. Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) won a faceoff on the far side of the Jacks zone to the defensive pairing of Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) and Barrett Dexheimer (Edina, MN). The two worked together to secure possession and chip the puck down the ice. For Christ to chase down. Able to shake off contact from a Youngstown defenseman Christ made his way into the offensive zone and met the puck at the top of the far side circle where he one timed the puck into the back of the net.

Deputy added his second goal of the game to bring the score to within one at the 13:18 mark just :38 seconds after the previous Jacks strike. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) found the puck just inside the near side of the Lumberjacks blue line and fired a stretch pass to the far side of the neutral zone and Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA). As he made his way into the zone Deputy cut towards the back door and met a pass from Galanek at the side of the crease for another tap in goal.

In the final minute of the game Galanek tied the score 4-4 with :56 seconds to play. A Lumberjacks power play had just expired, but the built up momentum led to extended zone time for the Jacks. Galanek received a pass on the near side of the blue line from Veilleux and rather than firing a one timer right away he held the puck and fired a shot through the screen in front. As the puck crossed the goal line the Jacks completed the regulation comeback and clinched their sixth straight game with a point in the standings.

In overtime both teams had opportunities, but the goalies shut the door leading to the second straight shootout between the two teams. All three shooters for the Phantoms scored while Galanek struck for the Jacks and Youngstown skated away with the 5-4 (SO) win.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) started the game for the Jacks and made 28 saves on 32 shots fired his way, but Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (8-3-1-3) earned the shootout loss on his record despite making 12 saves on 12 shots between the third period and overtime.

Melvin Strahl (13-7-0-0) earned the win by making 39 saves on 43 shots and stopping one of two shooters in the shootout.

The Jacks and Phantoms continue the three game weekend series tomorrow, Saturday, January 11th at Trinity Health Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found by visiting muskegonlumberjacks.com.

