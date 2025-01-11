Bucs Pull out 2-1 Win at Fargo

January 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (14-15-2, 30 pts.) defeated the Fargo Force (19-9-2-2, 42 pts.) 2-1 Friday night at Scheels Arena. Des Moines forwards Yaroslav Bryzgalov and Blake Zielinski scored just 2:39 apart in the second period to secure the victory for the Bucs. Each team recorded 34 shots on goal, but Des Moines goalie Max Weilandt (8-4-1) made 33 saves, outdueling Force goalie Alan Lendak (13-4-0-1), who stopped 32 shots in the defeat. The Bucs return to Scheels Arena on Saturday night for a 6:05 p.m. faceoff against the Force.

After a scoreless first period, Bucs forward Yaroslav Bryzgalov sent his own rebound through the five-hole to open the scoring 6:21 into the middle frame. Defenseman Connor Bewick and forward Aiden Grossklaus assisted on Bryzgalov's sixth goal of the season, putting Des Moines ahead 1-0. Forward Jack Kernan's centering pass to Blake Zielinski resulted in a goal, extending the Bucs' advantage to 2-0 at the 9:00 mark of the second period. Defenseman Ryan Kroll also picked up an assist on Zielinski's fourth goal of the year.

Just 1:33 into the final period, Fargo forward Peter Cisar capped the scoring with his eighth goal of the season from the bottom of the right-wing circle. Forward Eero Butella provided the lone assist on the goal, bringing the final score to 2-1.

The Des Moines Buccaneers take the ice again at Scheels Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, for another faceoff against the Fargo Force at 6:05 p.m. The Bucs return home for a weekday game on Monday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. to host the Omaha Lancers.

Single-game tickets to see the Buccaneers play at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.