Stars and Moose Announce Game Time Change

August 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Friday their Monday, Nov. 11 road game against the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place has been moved from 2 p.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT.

The game can be viewed live on AHLTV or heard on the Texas Stars mobile app and TexasStars.com/game-center.

