Stars and Moose Announce Game Time Change
August 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Friday their Monday, Nov. 11 road game against the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place has been moved from 2 p.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT.
The game can be viewed live on AHLTV or heard on the Texas Stars mobile app and TexasStars.com/game-center.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars vs. the Manitoba Moose
(Mollie Kendall)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2019
- Sabres Announce Prospects Challenge Roster - Rochester Americans
- Stars and Moose Announce Game Time Change - Texas Stars
- Moose Announce November 11 Time Change - Manitoba Moose
- Individual Tickets for the Rocket 2019-20 Season Games at Place Bell to Go on Sale August 30 at 11 a.m. - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars and Moose Announce Game Time Change
- 2019-20 Stars Promotional Schedule Announced
- Texas Stars Forward Travis Morin Announces Retirement, Joins Front Office
- Stars Announce Preseason Schedule with Rampage
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Tanner Jago and Center Anthony Nellis