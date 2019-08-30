Sabres Announce Prospects Challenge Roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team's full roster for the Prospects Challenge, which will run from Sept. 6 to 9 at Harborcenter. The team has also announced that all three of the Sabres' games in the tournament will be streamed live on Sabres.com to viewers inside the Sabres' local broadcast market.

The Sabres will be joined by the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins to compete in a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team. The participating teams will each play three games during the course of the event, which will be held entirely at Harborcenter.

Tickets for the games are $10 and are available for purchase at the KeyBank Center Box Office, by phone at 1-888-223-6000 or online at Sabres.com.

A full game schedule for the Prospects Challenge is below:

Friday, Sept. 6

- Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

- Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

- New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

- Buffalo vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9

- Boston vs. New Jersey, 9:30 a.m.

- Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

