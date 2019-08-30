Moose Announce November 11 Time Change
August 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following update to the club's 2019-20 regular season schedule:
The game scheduled for Monday, November 11 vs. Texas will begin at 4 p.m. CT.
Full Season and Mini Pack Seat Packages for Manitoba Moose home games are available now. To purchase a Full Season or Mini Pack Seat Package, and for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder visit moosehockey.com/packages.
