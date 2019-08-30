Moose Announce November 11 Time Change

August 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following update to the club's 2019-20 regular season schedule:

The game scheduled for Monday, November 11 vs. Texas will begin at 4 p.m. CT.

