Individual Tickets for the Rocket 2019-20 Season Games at Place Bell to Go on Sale August 30 at 11 a.m.

August 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced that individual game tickets for all 2019-20 regular season games at Place Bell will go on sale to the general public today, Friday, August 30, at 11 a.m. Fans are invited to purchase tickets at www.rocketlaval.com, or via Ticketmaster by phone at 1-855-634-4472.

To make the experience of a professional hockey game at Place Bell as affordable as possible for fans, the Rocket has also announced changes to the individual-ticket price chart in specific sections of the arena. Fans can now purchase tickets to a game for as little as $19 (taxes included). It will also be possible to purchase tickets in central sections of the arena for as little as $39 (taxes included) which will allow fans to be at the heart of the action at a more affordable price.

On October 4, when the Cleveland Monsters will be in town, the Home Opener presented by Bell will set the tone for a new hockey season in Laval. It will be the first opportunity for fans to reunite with their favourite players and witness the debuts of the next wave of promising prospects who will don the Rocket colours this year. Rocket fans can also purchase multi-game packages for additional savings on regular prices. Fans can take advantage of fully-customizable plans like the Pick-6 or Pick-10, which allow them to pick and choose regular season games that fit with their schedules, by visiting www.rocketlaval.com or by phone at 1-855-634-4472.

