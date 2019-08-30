Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today the return of fan-favorite giveaways and brand-new promotions in the organization's 2019-20 promotional schedule.

The Wild season begins on Oct. 4 against the Rockford IceHogs for Opening Night, presented by Mercy One. Fans will receive a 2019-20 Iowa Wild schedule cup, sponsored by Hicklin Garage Doors and 100.3 the Bus.

Giveaway items include a kids construction helmet (Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee), fanny pack (Oct. 11 vs. Texas), schedule poster (Oct. 12 vs. Texas), workbook (Nov. 7 vs. Chicago), military patch (Nov. 9 vs. Ontario), collapsible bowl (Nov. 10 vs. Ontario), mini-stick and socks (Nov. 17 vs. Chicago), winter gloves (Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield), red bell with a donation (Dec. 7 vs. Tucson), baseball hat (Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids and Jan. 17 vs. San Jose), bobblehead No. 1 (Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids), rally towels (Feb. 8 vs. Stockton), youth jersey (Feb. 9 vs. Stockton), bobblehead No. 2 (March 20 vs. Milwaukee), bandana (March 28 vs. Rockford), and scratch off and team poster (April 10 vs. Manitoba).

Key theme nights include Kids Opening Night (Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee), Stranger Things Night (Oct. 11 vs. Texas), Hoptoberfest (Oct. 12 vs. Texas), School Day Game (Nov. 7 vs. Chicago), Veterans Appreciation Night (Nov. 9 vs. Ontario), Pucks & Paws Game 1 (Nov. 10 vs. Ontario), Youth Sports Night (Nov. 17 vs. Chicago), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 23 vs. Bakersfield), Free Wing Night (Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield), WWE Night and Red Kettle Game (Dec. 7 vs. Tucson), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 20 vs. Grand Rapids), Iowa Hockey Classic (Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids), New Year's Eve Game (Dec. 31 vs. Texas), Health and Wellness Night (Jan. 3 vs. Rockford), Military Appreciation Night (Jan. 17 vs. San Jose), Marvel Night (Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 8 vs. Stockton), Crash's Birthday Game (Feb. 9 vs. Stockton), Local Heroes Night (Feb. 14 vs. San Diego), Star Wars Night (March 15 vs. San Antonio), Pucks & Paws Game 2 (March 28 vs. Rockford) and Fan Appreciation (April 10 vs. Manitoba).

The Wild will wear specialty jerseys on three nights this upcoming season: Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids for the Iowa Hockey Classic, Feb. 8 vs. Stockton for Pink in the Rink and March 15 vs. San Antonio for Star Wars night. The team will also wear special warm-up jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 23 vs. Bakersfield. Each jersey will be auctioned off to benefit charities. Hockey Fights Cancer will benefit cancer research, Iowa Hockey Classic will benefit ALS of Iowa, Pink in the Rink will benefit Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa and Star Wars Night will benefit Make-A-Wish Iowa.

Fans can participate in post-game skates, presented by Central Iowa Figure Skating Club and 92.5 KJJY, on the Wells Fargo Arena ice following these games: Nov. 17 vs. Chicago, Dec. 28 vs. Chicago, Jan. 20 vs. Texas, Feb. 9 vs. Stockton and March 15 vs. San Antonio.

Returning this season is the popular Collegeville ticket package, presented by 107.5 KISS FM and Buffalo Wild Wings, which includes a Collegeville Ice Level suite pass, two beer (21+) or soda vouchers and a Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer voucher. New for this season is also the Zombie Burger buy-one, get-one package, which includes a buy-one, get-one discount for Iowa Wild tickets and burgers at Zombie Burger. Both ticket packages are available on various dates throughout the season.

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. Individual game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale now.

Nightly Specials

Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor

Monday $1 Hot Dogs

Tuesday 2 for 1 Tallboys

93.3 KIOA

Wednesday Kids Eat Free Winning Wednesdays 96.9 the Bull, Goodhue Nolte Insurance, 92.5 KJJY and 97.3 NASH FM

Thursday $1 Popcorn

Friday $2 Beer $3 off Captain Morgan products 100.3 the Bus

Saturday Local Concert Series w/ 2 for 1 Tallboys $3 off Jim Beam Peach and Lemonade Coca-Cola

Theme Nights

Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor

Oct. 4 vs. Rockford Opening Night Mercy One

Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee Kids Opening Night Master Builders of Iowa

Oct. 11 vs. Texas Stranger Things

Oct. 12 vs. Texas Hoptoberfest Confluence

Nov. 7 vs. Chicago School Day Game MidAmerican Energy

Nov. 9 vs. Ontario Veterans Appreciation Night Grinnell Mutual and IMT Group

Nov. 10 vs. Ontario Pucks & Paws

Nov. 17 vs. Chicago Youth Sports Night

Nov. 23 vs. Bakersfield Hockey Fights Cancer

Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield Free Wing Night Buffalo Wild Wings

Dec. 7 vs. Tucson WWE Night / Red Kettle Game LAZER 103.3 and Salvation Army

Dec. 20 vs. Grand Rapids Teddy Bear Toss Variety Children's Charity and Grinnell Mutual

Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids Iowa Hockey Classic ALS and Safelite

Dec. 31 vs. Texas New Year's Eve Brenton Skating Plaza

Jan. 3 vs. Rockford Health and Wellness Night Amerigroup

Jan. 17 vs. San Jose Military Appreciation Gershman Mortgage

Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids Marvel Night

Feb. 8 vs. Stockton Pink in the Rink Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa

Feb. 9 vs. Stockton Crash's Birthday Game

Feb. 14 vs. San Diego Local Heroes Coluzzi Real Estate

March 15 vs. San Antonio Star Wars Night Make-A-Wish Foundation - Iowa

March 28 vs. Rockford Pucks & Paws

April 10 vs. Manitoba Fan Appreciation Night

Post-game Skates

Date Opponent Game Time

Nov. 17 Chicago 5:00 p.m.

Dec. 28 Chicago 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 20 Texas 12:00 p.m.

Feb. 9 Stockton 3:00 p.m.

March 15 San Antonio 3:00 p.m.

Giveaways

Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor

Oct. 4 vs. Rockford Schedule Cup Hicklin Garage Doors

Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee Kids Construction Helmet Master Builders of Iowa

Oct. 11 vs. Texas Fanny Pack LAZER 103.3 and Fast Signs

Oct. 12 vs. Texas Poster Schedule Fusebox One, Prairie Life Fitness and 1460 KXNO

Nov. 7 vs. Chicago Workbook MidAmerican Energy

Nov. 9 vs. Ontario Military Patch

Nov. 10 vs. Ontario Collapsible Bowl Star 102.5, Iowa Veterinary Wellness

Nov. 17 vs. Chicago Mini-stick / Socks MarkIt Branding, 97.3 NASH FM

Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield Winter Gloves Capital Ortho, HIBU

Dec. 7 vs. Tucson Red Bell (with donation) Salvation Army and LAZER 103.3

Dec. 21 vs. Rockford Baseball Hat Scheels, CDS Global, 1460 KXNO

Jan. 17 vs. San Jose Baseball Hat 92.5 KJJY

Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids Bobblehead 1 95 KGGO

Feb. 8 vs. Stockton Rally Towels Susan G. Komen, 107.5 KISS FM

Feb. 9 vs. Stockton Youth Jersey Home Solutions of Iowa, Northern Lights Pizza Company, Star 102.5

March 15 vs. San Antonio Bobblehead 2 DKI ProRestore and Cumulus, 1700 The Champ

March 28 vs. Rockford Bandana G&L Clothing and More 104.1

April 10 vs. Manitoba Scratch Off and Team Poster Scratch Cupcakery, Renaissance, 1460 KXNO and Buffalo Wild Wings

Jersey Auctions

Date and Opponent Jersey Auction Benefitting

Nov. 23 vs. Bakersfield Hockey Fights Cancer Warmup In-game Silent Auction Ovarian Cancer, Kids Cancer Connection, Zero Prostate

Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids Throwback Post-game Auction ALS

Feb. 8 vs. Stockton Pink in the Rink Post-game Auction Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa

March 15 vs. San Antonio Star Wars Post-game Auction Make-A-Wish of Iowa

April 10 vs. Manitoba Camo Warmups In-game Silent Auction National Wild Turkey Federation

Drives

Date and Opponent Drive Presenting Sponsor Participating Sponsor

Oct. 4 vs. Rockford Winter Essentials Two Men and a Truck G&L Clothing

Oct. 11 vs. Texas Costume for Kids LAZER 103.3

Nov. 10 Pet Food Animal Rescue League

Dec. 7 vs. Tucson Red Kettle Salvation Army

Dec. 20 vs. Grand Rapids Teddy Bear Variety Children's Charity

Feb. 15 vs. San Diego Clothing Plato's Closet

March 20 vs. Milwaukee Food Raising Cane's Furniture Options

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .

