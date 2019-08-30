Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Promotional Schedule
August 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today the return of fan-favorite giveaways and brand-new promotions in the organization's 2019-20 promotional schedule.
The Wild season begins on Oct. 4 against the Rockford IceHogs for Opening Night, presented by Mercy One. Fans will receive a 2019-20 Iowa Wild schedule cup, sponsored by Hicklin Garage Doors and 100.3 the Bus.
Giveaway items include a kids construction helmet (Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee), fanny pack (Oct. 11 vs. Texas), schedule poster (Oct. 12 vs. Texas), workbook (Nov. 7 vs. Chicago), military patch (Nov. 9 vs. Ontario), collapsible bowl (Nov. 10 vs. Ontario), mini-stick and socks (Nov. 17 vs. Chicago), winter gloves (Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield), red bell with a donation (Dec. 7 vs. Tucson), baseball hat (Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids and Jan. 17 vs. San Jose), bobblehead No. 1 (Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids), rally towels (Feb. 8 vs. Stockton), youth jersey (Feb. 9 vs. Stockton), bobblehead No. 2 (March 20 vs. Milwaukee), bandana (March 28 vs. Rockford), and scratch off and team poster (April 10 vs. Manitoba).
Key theme nights include Kids Opening Night (Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee), Stranger Things Night (Oct. 11 vs. Texas), Hoptoberfest (Oct. 12 vs. Texas), School Day Game (Nov. 7 vs. Chicago), Veterans Appreciation Night (Nov. 9 vs. Ontario), Pucks & Paws Game 1 (Nov. 10 vs. Ontario), Youth Sports Night (Nov. 17 vs. Chicago), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 23 vs. Bakersfield), Free Wing Night (Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield), WWE Night and Red Kettle Game (Dec. 7 vs. Tucson), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 20 vs. Grand Rapids), Iowa Hockey Classic (Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids), New Year's Eve Game (Dec. 31 vs. Texas), Health and Wellness Night (Jan. 3 vs. Rockford), Military Appreciation Night (Jan. 17 vs. San Jose), Marvel Night (Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 8 vs. Stockton), Crash's Birthday Game (Feb. 9 vs. Stockton), Local Heroes Night (Feb. 14 vs. San Diego), Star Wars Night (March 15 vs. San Antonio), Pucks & Paws Game 2 (March 28 vs. Rockford) and Fan Appreciation (April 10 vs. Manitoba).
The Wild will wear specialty jerseys on three nights this upcoming season: Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids for the Iowa Hockey Classic, Feb. 8 vs. Stockton for Pink in the Rink and March 15 vs. San Antonio for Star Wars night. The team will also wear special warm-up jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 23 vs. Bakersfield. Each jersey will be auctioned off to benefit charities. Hockey Fights Cancer will benefit cancer research, Iowa Hockey Classic will benefit ALS of Iowa, Pink in the Rink will benefit Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa and Star Wars Night will benefit Make-A-Wish Iowa.
Fans can participate in post-game skates, presented by Central Iowa Figure Skating Club and 92.5 KJJY, on the Wells Fargo Arena ice following these games: Nov. 17 vs. Chicago, Dec. 28 vs. Chicago, Jan. 20 vs. Texas, Feb. 9 vs. Stockton and March 15 vs. San Antonio.
Returning this season is the popular Collegeville ticket package, presented by 107.5 KISS FM and Buffalo Wild Wings, which includes a Collegeville Ice Level suite pass, two beer (21+) or soda vouchers and a Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer voucher. New for this season is also the Zombie Burger buy-one, get-one package, which includes a buy-one, get-one discount for Iowa Wild tickets and burgers at Zombie Burger. Both ticket packages are available on various dates throughout the season.
All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. Individual game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale now.
Nightly Specials
Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor
Monday $1 Hot Dogs
Tuesday 2 for 1 Tallboys
93.3 KIOA
Wednesday Kids Eat Free Winning Wednesdays 96.9 the Bull, Goodhue Nolte Insurance, 92.5 KJJY and 97.3 NASH FM
Thursday $1 Popcorn
Friday $2 Beer $3 off Captain Morgan products 100.3 the Bus
Saturday Local Concert Series w/ 2 for 1 Tallboys $3 off Jim Beam Peach and Lemonade Coca-Cola
Theme Nights
Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor
Oct. 4 vs. Rockford Opening Night Mercy One
Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee Kids Opening Night Master Builders of Iowa
Oct. 11 vs. Texas Stranger Things
Oct. 12 vs. Texas Hoptoberfest Confluence
Nov. 7 vs. Chicago School Day Game MidAmerican Energy
Nov. 9 vs. Ontario Veterans Appreciation Night Grinnell Mutual and IMT Group
Nov. 10 vs. Ontario Pucks & Paws
Nov. 17 vs. Chicago Youth Sports Night
Nov. 23 vs. Bakersfield Hockey Fights Cancer
Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield Free Wing Night Buffalo Wild Wings
Dec. 7 vs. Tucson WWE Night / Red Kettle Game LAZER 103.3 and Salvation Army
Dec. 20 vs. Grand Rapids Teddy Bear Toss Variety Children's Charity and Grinnell Mutual
Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids Iowa Hockey Classic ALS and Safelite
Dec. 31 vs. Texas New Year's Eve Brenton Skating Plaza
Jan. 3 vs. Rockford Health and Wellness Night Amerigroup
Jan. 17 vs. San Jose Military Appreciation Gershman Mortgage
Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids Marvel Night
Feb. 8 vs. Stockton Pink in the Rink Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa
Feb. 9 vs. Stockton Crash's Birthday Game
Feb. 14 vs. San Diego Local Heroes Coluzzi Real Estate
March 15 vs. San Antonio Star Wars Night Make-A-Wish Foundation - Iowa
March 28 vs. Rockford Pucks & Paws
April 10 vs. Manitoba Fan Appreciation Night
Post-game Skates
Date Opponent Game Time
Nov. 17 Chicago 5:00 p.m.
Dec. 28 Chicago 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 20 Texas 12:00 p.m.
Feb. 9 Stockton 3:00 p.m.
March 15 San Antonio 3:00 p.m.
Giveaways
Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor
Oct. 4 vs. Rockford Schedule Cup Hicklin Garage Doors
Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee Kids Construction Helmet Master Builders of Iowa
Oct. 11 vs. Texas Fanny Pack LAZER 103.3 and Fast Signs
Oct. 12 vs. Texas Poster Schedule Fusebox One, Prairie Life Fitness and 1460 KXNO
Nov. 7 vs. Chicago Workbook MidAmerican Energy
Nov. 9 vs. Ontario Military Patch
Nov. 10 vs. Ontario Collapsible Bowl Star 102.5, Iowa Veterinary Wellness
Nov. 17 vs. Chicago Mini-stick / Socks MarkIt Branding, 97.3 NASH FM
Nov. 24 vs. Bakersfield Winter Gloves Capital Ortho, HIBU
Dec. 7 vs. Tucson Red Bell (with donation) Salvation Army and LAZER 103.3
Dec. 21 vs. Rockford Baseball Hat Scheels, CDS Global, 1460 KXNO
Jan. 17 vs. San Jose Baseball Hat 92.5 KJJY
Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids Bobblehead 1 95 KGGO
Feb. 8 vs. Stockton Rally Towels Susan G. Komen, 107.5 KISS FM
Feb. 9 vs. Stockton Youth Jersey Home Solutions of Iowa, Northern Lights Pizza Company, Star 102.5
March 15 vs. San Antonio Bobblehead 2 DKI ProRestore and Cumulus, 1700 The Champ
March 28 vs. Rockford Bandana G&L Clothing and More 104.1
April 10 vs. Manitoba Scratch Off and Team Poster Scratch Cupcakery, Renaissance, 1460 KXNO and Buffalo Wild Wings
Jersey Auctions
Date and Opponent Jersey Auction Benefitting
Nov. 23 vs. Bakersfield Hockey Fights Cancer Warmup In-game Silent Auction Ovarian Cancer, Kids Cancer Connection, Zero Prostate
Dec. 21 vs. Grand Rapids Throwback Post-game Auction ALS
Feb. 8 vs. Stockton Pink in the Rink Post-game Auction Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa
March 15 vs. San Antonio Star Wars Post-game Auction Make-A-Wish of Iowa
April 10 vs. Manitoba Camo Warmups In-game Silent Auction National Wild Turkey Federation
Drives
Date and Opponent Drive Presenting Sponsor Participating Sponsor
Oct. 4 vs. Rockford Winter Essentials Two Men and a Truck G&L Clothing
Oct. 11 vs. Texas Costume for Kids LAZER 103.3
Nov. 10 Pet Food Animal Rescue League
Dec. 7 vs. Tucson Red Kettle Salvation Army
Dec. 20 vs. Grand Rapids Teddy Bear Variety Children's Charity
Feb. 15 vs. San Diego Clothing Plato's Closet
March 20 vs. Milwaukee Food Raising Cane's Furniture Options
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2019
- Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Promotional Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Sabres Training Camp to Open September 12 - Rochester Americans
- Bears Add Scott Allen and Jared Elenberger to Coaching Staff - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Announce Prospects Challenge Roster - Rochester Americans
- Stars and Moose Announce Game Time Change - Texas Stars
- Moose Announce November 11 Time Change - Manitoba Moose
- Individual Tickets for the Rocket 2019-20 Season Games at Place Bell to Go on Sale August 30 at 11 a.m. - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Promotional Schedule
- Iowa Wild Signs Three to AHL Contracts
- Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Change
- Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose Announce Preseason Games at Ralph Engelstad Arena at University of North Dakota
- Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now