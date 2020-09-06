St. Paul Uses Long Ball to Down Goldeyes

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-30) by a score of 7-3 Sunday evening at CHS Field.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

St. Paul (28-29) scored in each of the first three innings. Two batters into the game Chuck Taylor hit an RBI single to centre field to give the Saints a 1-0 lead. In the second inning John Silviano hit a two-run home run to centre field to make it 3-0 St. Paul and a solo shot by Taylor to lead off the third made the score 4-0 Saints.

Chris Chinea belted a three-run homer in the fifth to give St. Paul a 7-0 lead.

The Goldeyes scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning when RBI singles by John Nester and Jonathan Moroney cut the St. Paul lead to 7-2.

Winnipeg closed out the scoring in the bottom of the ninth when Jordan George came home on a Moroney ground out.

Saints starter Mike Devine (4-3) earned the victory allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out 13 batters.

Mitch Lambson (4-4) was saddled with the loss, surrendering all seven St. Paul runs and striking out seven.

Winnipeg's loss combined with the Sioux Falls Canaries' 11-9 win over the Chicago Dogs eliminated the Goldeyes from post-season contention.

The Goldeyes now travel to Franklin, Wisconsin for their final series of the regular season against the playoff-bound Milwaukee Milkmen. Winnipeg will again be the home team on the scoreboard for the three-game set which gets underway Tuesday at 6:35 PM. Neither club has announced their pitching rotation. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

